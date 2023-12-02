Vicious attack by pack of dogs leaves Iowa woman with double amputation

A mother in Iowa lost both her legs and requires facial reconstructive surgery after being mauled by three pit bulls.

Police were called to the residence of Brittany Skoland on Nov. 24 at her home in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Authorities were alerted when a neighbor reported someone screaming for help.

Police officers immediately attempted to scare the three dogs away from Skoland, but the animals refused to stop attacking.

Eventually, an officer was forced to pull his firearm and fatally shoot all three pit bulls.

Skoland was severely injured in the mauling and was taken to Unity Point Trinity Medical Center. However, her wounds proved overwhelming, requiring an airlift to Des Moines to seek emergency treatment at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Skoland has lost both her legs from severe injuries, as well as portions of her hands.

She will also undergo facial reconstructive surgery due to the extent of the damage.

"She has had both legs amputated to her knees and parts of her hands. She is going to need facial reconstruction surgery, she also has serious head trauma and much more," said Teresa Hanus, Skoland's aunt.

Skoland's family is now raising funds to assist in her recovery and provide accommodation for her disabilities caused by the attack.

Hanus wrote, "The doors will be widened to accommodate a wheelchair and a ramp to allow her to go in and out of the house. The house will also need updates to accommodate her needs inside."

Police are currently investigating the nature of the incident but have not filed any charges.