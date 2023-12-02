Expand / Collapse search
Iowa

Vicious attack by pack of dogs leaves Iowa woman with double amputation

Officers on the scene attempted to scare the pit bulls away from the mother as she was being attacked but were forced to lethally shoot them to stop the attack

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
A mother in Iowa lost both her legs and requires facial reconstructive surgery after being mauled by three pit bulls. 

Police were called to the residence of Brittany Skoland on Nov. 24 at her home in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Authorities were alerted when a neighbor reported someone screaming for help. 

Police officers immediately attempted to scare the three dogs away from Skoland, but the animals refused to stop attacking. 

Pittbull attack

Brittany Skoland of Fort Dodge, Iowa was brutally attacked by three pit bulls in a mauling that left her in critical condition. She lost both her legs and parts of her hands in the attack, and suffered severe head trauma necessitating facial reconstruction surgery. (GoFundMe)

Eventually, an officer was forced to pull his firearm and fatally shoot all three pit bulls.

Skoland was severely injured in the mauling and was taken to Unity Point Trinity Medical Center. However, her wounds proved overwhelming, requiring an airlift to Des Moines to seek emergency treatment at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. 

Skoland has lost both her legs from severe injuries, as well as portions of her hands. 

She will also undergo facial reconstructive surgery due to the extent of the damage. 

"She has had both legs amputated to her knees and parts of her hands. She is going to need facial reconstruction surgery, she also has serious head trauma and much more," said Teresa Hanus, Skoland's aunt.

Pittbull attack

Skoland's family is now raising money to financially assist her recovery and provide disability accommodations for her home. Money is intended to fund a wheelchair ramp for her home and wider doors for accessibility.  (Facebook/Brittany Skoland)

Skoland's family is now raising funds to assist in her recovery and provide accommodation for her disabilities caused by the attack.

Hanus wrote, "The doors will be widened to accommodate a wheelchair and a ramp to allow her to go in and out of the house. The house will also need updates to accommodate her needs inside."

Police are currently investigating the nature of the incident but have not filed any charges.

