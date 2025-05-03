World's tallest, shortest dogs meet for precious playdate caught on camera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Great Dane the size of a small pony and a Chihuahua the size of a credit card had an adorable world record-setting encounter while meeting for a playdate set up by Guinness World Records.

Reginald, also known as "Reggie," a 7-year-old Great Dane from Idaho, holds the title of tallest dog in the world, standing at 3 feet, 3 inches. Even as a puppy, he towered over full-grown Great Danes at the dog park.

Pearl, a 4-year-old Chihuahua from Florida, secured the record for shortest dog in the world, at just 3.59 inches tall. She can easily fit in the palm of a hand and comes from a long line of small Chihuahuas.

The pair, while an unlikely duo, got along surprisingly well during their two-day visit, according to Pearl's owner, Vanesa Semler.

"For me, [it] was a huge, pleasant surprise from day one because Reggie is like Pearl in [a] bigger size," Semler said. "He is so gentle, so friendly."

Reggie's owner, Sam Johnson Reiss, said the Great Dane is more of a people person but enjoyed the playdate.

"I would say he was a bit more interested in the people," Reiss said. "He was very cautious, a little anxious, but he was very careful, and he didn't step on her. … He was just very aware that she was there, and she loved him."

The pups ate bones together and were captured on video sniffing each other with tails wagging.

Reggie's mouth appeared to be close to the size of Pearl's entire body and his paws close to the size of Pearl's head.

"I think she found a good friend," Semler said. "I think for her, [it] was like a really exciting experience."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.