World's tallest, shortest dogs meet for precious playdate caught on camera

Two unlikely pets hold world records, develop friendship

Alexandra Koch Fox News
The Guinness World Records team arranged for the shortest and tallest living dogs to meet for a puppy playdate. (Credit: The Associated Press)

A Great Dane the size of a small pony and a Chihuahua the size of a credit card had an adorable world record-setting encounter while meeting for a playdate set up by Guinness World Records.

Reginald, also known as "Reggie," a 7-year-old Great Dane from Idaho, holds the title of tallest dog in the world, standing at 3 feet, 3 inches. Even as a puppy, he towered over full-grown Great Danes at the dog park.

Pearl, a 4-year-old Chihuahua from Florida, secured the record for shortest dog in the world, at just 3.59 inches tall. She can easily fit in the palm of a hand and comes from a long line of small Chihuahuas.

Tallest-Shortest Dogs-Playdate

This photo provided by Guinness World Records shows Pearl, the world's shortest living dog, with Reginald, the world's tallest living dog, both certified by Guinness World Records, during a playdate in Idaho Falls, Idaho, April 5, 2025.  (Natalie Behring/Guinness World Records via AP)

The pair, while an unlikely duo, got along surprisingly well during their two-day visit, according to Pearl's owner, Vanesa Semler.

"For me, [it] was a huge, pleasant surprise from day one because Reggie is like Pearl in [a] bigger size," Semler said. "He is so gentle, so friendly."

great dane and chihuahua

This photo provided by Guinness World Records shows Reginald and Pearl walking next to each other during their meeting April 5.  (Natalie Behring/Guinness World Records via AP)

Reggie's owner, Sam Johnson Reiss, said the Great Dane is more of a people person but enjoyed the playdate.

"I would say he was a bit more interested in the people," Reiss said. "He was very cautious, a little anxious, but he was very careful, and he didn't step on her. … He was just very aware that she was there, and she loved him."

reginald poses

This photo provided by Guinness World Records shows Reginald posing in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his Guinness World Records paperwork certifying him as the world's tallest living dog April 5.  (Natalie Behring/Guinness World Records via AP)

The pups ate bones together and were captured on video sniffing each other with tails wagging.

Reggie's mouth appeared to be close to the size of Pearl's entire body and his paws close to the size of Pearl's head.

pearl and reginald

This photo provided by Guinness World Records shows Pearl, the world's shortest living dog, standing under Reginald, the world's tallest living dog, both certified by Guinness World Records, during a playdate in Idaho Falls, Idaho April 5.  (Natalie Behring/Guinness World Records via AP)

"I think she found a good friend," Semler said. "I think for her, [it] was like a really exciting experience."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

