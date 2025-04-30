Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Pittsburgh funeral director charged with swindling pet owners, dumping pets' remains in landfill

Thousands of customers who paid for burial services allegedly received ashes of other animals

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Funeral home director accused of taking grieving pet parents' money, dumping animals in landfill Video

Funeral home director accused of taking grieving pet parents' money, dumping animals in landfill

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday says more than 6,000 pet owners were given ashes that did not belong to their pets after paying for burial services. (Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General)

The owner of a Pittsburgh funeral home was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing more than $650,000 from customers who paid for pet burial and cremation services, throwing their animals in a landfill and giving them the ashes of other, unknown animals.

Patrick Roy Vereb, owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial, is charged with multiple felony counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and deceptive business practices, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Vereb, 70, surrendered Monday afternoon and was arraigned on the charges. He was released on his own recognizance.

Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial

Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial in Pittsburgh (Google Maps)

DELAWARE SUSPECTS IN UNRETURNED RENTAL VAN FATALLY STRIKE 1, INJURE SEVERAL OTHERS FLEEING POLICE: AUTHORITIES

Nearly a dozen veterinary practices and businesses confirmed that Vereb collected at least $657,517 in fees from pet owners between 2021 and 2024 who were promised a private cremation for their pet, but they did not receive the ashes of their pet, according to the release.

Authorities identified more than 6,500 victims from Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington and Westmoreland counties. 

"This case is disturbing, and will cause devastation and heartache for many Pennsylvanians," Sunday wrote in a statement. "Our pets are members of our families, and this defendant betrayed and agonized pet owners who entrusted him to provide dignified services for their beloved cats and dogs."

dog in bed

More than 6,000 pet parents were affected by the alleged scheme, according to authorities. (iStock)

NEW ENGLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS MERIT ‘REVIEW AND INVESTIGATION’ AFTER REMAINS FOUND ACROSS 3 STATES: EXPERT

Eternity Pet Memorial received the pets directly from consumers or through area veterinarians, according to the attorney general's office.

A number of local animal hospitals, animal rescues and funeral homes took to social media after the announcement to share how they were affected.

"To every family devastated by Eternity Pet Memorial – We wanted to let you know that we are navigating this disaster with you, as several of our rescue dogs had gone [t]here," Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. 

cat

Pet owners were allegedly given the ashes of another animal after paying for services. (iStock)

The shelter went on to describe the alleged crime as "not just a mistake" but a betrayal of trust.

"You are not alone," shelter officials wrote. "We see your pain. We share your anger. We honor your love. And together, we will fight for the truth. For dignity. For justice. … Love never ends. And neither will our demand for accountability."

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO BRIAN THOMPSON'S ‘PREMEDITATED' ATTACK AND SUSPECT'S GETAWAY: TIMELINE

Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc. and East Suburban Animal Hospital assured customers they were not affected.

"We are already receiving many calls/texts asking if we used Eternity Pet Memorial for our cremation services following a recent news story," the animal hospital wrote in the post. "We want to assure you that we do not use their services and are so saddened to learn that someone could take advantage of pet owners in this way. Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this abhorrent act."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The animal hospital noted it had a few clients who privately used Vereb's services.

Considering that thousands of consumers have been harmed, the attorney general's office launched a website to engage with victims and help concerned residents find out if they were affected.

Victims can provide their contact information, share victim impact statements and receive updates on the criminal case.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.