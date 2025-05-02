Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

National Parks

Tour van crash near Yellowstone National Park leaves 7 dead, police say

Deadly collision happened Thursday night in eastern Idaho, state police say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Tour van collision near Yellowstone National Park leaves 7 dead Video

Tour van collision near Yellowstone National Park leaves 7 dead

Footage shows aftermath of crash between tour van and pickup truck along U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake State Park in eastern Idaho. (Credit: Roger Merrill/TMX)

Seven people have died after a tour van and pickup truck collided near Yellowstone National Park, according to Idaho State Police.

The fatal accident happened Thursday night on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake State Park in eastern Idaho, located about 16 miles west of Yellowstone in Wyoming.

"At approximately 7:15 p.m., ISP troopers responded to the collision at milepost 399. The crash involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Mercedes passenger van. There were 14 occupants in the van and one occupant, the driver, in the pickup. Tragically, six individuals in the van and the driver of the pickup died as a result of the crash," Idaho State Police said.

Deadly tour van crash in eastern Idaho

The aftermath of the crash between a tour van and pickup truck along U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on Thursday, May 1. (Roger Merrill/TMX)

"The van was operating as a tour vehicle. Due to the magnitude of the incident and the ongoing process of notifying the next of kin, no names, ages, hometowns, or nationalities have been released. Once available, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office will provide information," it continued.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE DIES FROM MYSTERIOUS INJURIES IN STAFF HOUSING

Idaho van crash near Yellowstone

The crash in eastern Idaho on Thursday left seven people dead, according to Idaho State Police. (Roger Merrill/TMX)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"U.S. Highway 20 was fully closed for nearly seven hours while emergency responders and the Idaho Transportation Department worked to manage the scene and clear the roadway. The road is open for regular traffic," Idaho State Police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.