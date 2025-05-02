Remains of domestic cats found in wreckage of ancient ship were likely first to arrive in United States

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cats have lived alongside humans for thousands of years, and the remains of two domestic felines found in a nearly 500-year-old Spanish shipwreck likely represent the earliest example of the animal in what is now the United States, according to a new study.

"Cats accompanied sailors on ships where they were relied on to hunt rats and mice that were infesting ships’ holds," researchers wrote in a study published in American Antiquity last month.

The Emanuel Point II, a Spanish conquistador ship, wrecked in Florida’s Pensacola Bay in 1559 during a hurricane.

The shipwreck was discovered in 2006, and the researchers said the remains of an adult and juvenile cat were found in the wreckage.

"Cats have received limited archaeological attention because their independence limits direct insight into human societies," the researchers said.

The study said that analyses of the two cats and other historical cat remains show the pets ranged dramatically in size from normal house cats to much smaller.

The researchers wrote that, based on a chemical analysis of the remains, the adult cat doesn’t seem to have relied on rats for food and mainly ate a diet of fish and possibly domestic meat.

"These pests were unintentionally introduced to the New World, and cats would have followed, hunting both native and invasive pests," the study said of rats.

Within the U.S., early cat remains have also been found in the colonial settlements in St. Augustine, Florida, and the British colony of Jamestown in Virginia and were possibly aboard the Mayflower.

Cats aren’t native to the U.S. and are believed to have originated in the Middle East before they were brought to the Americas by Europeans. They were likely introduced to Europe for pest control, the scientists said.

The researchers said they weren’t sure if the cats on the Emanuel Point II were brought on board intentionally, but study co-author John Bratten, an anthropologist at the University of West Florida, told Live Science the cats apparently ate a similar diet to the sailors, which showed that they were fed either because there weren’t enough rats or out of kindness.

"It was interesting to think about the idea of the cat being a pet or one that was looked after by the Spanish sailors," Bratten told Live Science.

The study said, "That cats were on board [the Emanuel Point II] suggests their primary role may have been as commensal ratters and mousers that kept the onboard rodent population in check. This does not, however, preclude the possibility that these cats were well liked and cared for by the sailors."

Cats were also considered lucky by sailors, the researchers added.

Today, one in three U.S. households has a pet cat.