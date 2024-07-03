Sly alligator lurking under Publix shopping carts caught on video in South Carolina

A Publix in South Carolina recently received an unexpected "shopper" in the form of an alligator that was found under a group of carts outside the supermarket.

The gator was spotted near the entrance of the grocery store before officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) were called to the scene.

Video recorded of the reptile shows a hurdle of shopping carts and yellow caution tape to block off the area where the gator was hiding.

STARTLING VIDEO SHOWS FLORIDA ALLIGATOR LUNGING AT COUPLE RIDING IN GOLF CART

Customers and workers are seen near the barrier monitoring the scene, according to the footage.

The gator seems to be minding its own business while lying beneath the carts with its tail sticking out at the end.

FLORIDA WOMAN PHOTOGRAPHS ALLIGATOR EATING ANOTHER ALLIGATOR: 'CREEPED ME OUT'

"One of our employees responded and saw that the alligator had a pellet in its head, that it had apparently been shot by a pellet gun," a SCDNR official wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

A wildlife contractor successfully removed the alligator from the area.

After being treated for its wound, the alligator was released into state waters.

The SCDNR shared safety tips in case any person finds him or herself in the presence of an alligator.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Alligator safety tips from the SCDNR

"If you see an alligator, stay alert and aware and do not approach it."

"Remain aware of your surroundings, stay away from the water's edge, and if you encounter an alligator, keep a respectful distance"

"Feeding alligators is illegal and can result in animals that associate people with food, which increases the likelihood of negative interactions."

"Alligators will open their mouth, hiss, and move forward about a foot or two if they feel particularly threatened (this is called a ‘bluff lunge’)."

"Alligators are more mobile during mating season, which can increase the likelihood of encountering one on land or in a new area."

"Alligators eat everything from small frogs and snakes to turtles, birds, fish, and mammals like raccoons, opossums and even occasionally deer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SCDNR officials told Fox News Digital that the team is still investigating the incident.