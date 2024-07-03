Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Sly alligator lurking under Publix shopping carts caught on video in South Carolina

Official says gator outside Publix had a pellet from a pellet gun lodged in its head

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Publix in South Carolina recently received an unexpected "shopper" in the form of an alligator that was found under a group of carts outside the supermarket.

The gator was spotted near the entrance of the grocery store before officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) were called to the scene.

Video recorded of the reptile shows a hurdle of shopping carts and yellow caution tape to block off the area where the gator was hiding.

Customers and workers are seen near the barrier monitoring the scene, according to the footage.

gator publix

The alligator was lying underneath a stack of shopping carts outside the Publix supermarket during the day. (Lisa Royal via Storyful)

The gator seems to be minding its own business while lying beneath the carts with its tail sticking out at the end.

"One of our employees responded and saw that the alligator had a pellet in its head, that it had apparently been shot by a pellet gun," a SCDNR official wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

A wildlife contractor successfully removed the alligator from the area.

After being treated for its wound, the alligator was released into state waters. 

gator publix

If you see an alligator, stay alert and aware and do not approach it, the SCDNR advises. (Lisa Royal via Storyful)

The SCDNR shared safety tips in case any person finds him or herself in the presence of an alligator.

Alligator safety tips from the SCDNR

"If you see an alligator, stay alert and aware and do not approach it."

"Remain aware of your surroundings, stay away from the water's edge, and if you encounter an alligator, keep a respectful distance"

"Feeding alligators is illegal and can result in animals that associate people with food, which increases the likelihood of negative interactions."

"Alligators will open their mouth, hiss, and move forward about a foot or two if they feel particularly threatened (this is called a ‘bluff lunge’)."

"Alligators are more mobile during mating season, which can increase the likelihood of encountering one on land or in a new area."

"Alligators eat everything from small frogs and snakes to turtles, birds, fish, and mammals like raccoons, opossums and even occasionally deer."

gator at publix

Fox News Digital is told SCDNR officers are still investigating the incident after the reptile was seen outside a Publix supermarket with a pellet gun wound to its head. (Lisa Royal via Storyful)

SCDNR officials told Fox News Digital that the team is still investigating the incident.