Startling video shows Florida alligator lunging at couple riding in golf cart

A Florida couple was recently pursued by an alligator while riding in a golf cart, as seen in recently recorded footage.

The video, which was captured by bystander Denise Prues, shows the gator swaggering across residential property in Ave Maria, Florida, on Feb. 16.

The reptile was facing a pond when a couple was driving by in the golf cart.

The gator is then seen opening its jaws and charging at the couple before the vehicle swerves and nearly capsizes into the water.

The man and woman fled the scene and the gator then entered the pond.

Prues can be heard saying, "Oh my God," as she captures the frightening footage.

"I heard a noise in the side yard and looked up, and the alligator was slowly walking between the houses," Prues told Storyful. "I was on my phone so [I] quickly switched over to video."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) website has advice on how Sunshine State residents can stay safe from alligator attacks.

"Be aware of the possibility of alligators when you are in or near fresh or brackish water," a brochure that's published on the FWC's website reads. "Bites may occur when people do not pay close enough attention to their surroundings when working or recreating near water."

The agency says that alligators rarely cause serious injuries in Florida, despite unwanted encounters with residents. Residents who spot alligators that may pose a threat to them are encouraged to call 866-392-4286.

"Generally, alligators less than four feet in length are not large enough to be dangerous unless handled," the FWC advises.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FWC for comment.