Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Startling video shows Florida alligator lunging at couple riding in golf cart

A resident in Ave Maria, Florida, captured the footage which shows the golf cart nearly capsizing into a pond

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Alligator charges at Florida couple as they ride in golf cart Video

Alligator charges at Florida couple as they ride in golf cart

A resident of Ave Maria, Florida, recorded a frightening video of an alligator jolting at a couple who was riding in a golf cart. (Source: Denise Prues via Storyful)

A Florida couple was recently pursued by an alligator while riding in a golf cart, as seen in recently recorded footage.

The video, which was captured by bystander Denise Prues, shows the gator swaggering across residential property in Ave Maria, Florida, on Feb. 16.

The reptile was facing a pond when a couple was driving by in the golf cart.

'ALLIGATOR' FLOATING IN ARIZONA POND PROMPTS 911 CALLS FROM CONCERNED LOCALS

The gator is then seen opening its jaws and charging at the couple before the vehicle swerves and nearly capsizes into the water.

Split image of gator walking and gator charging at golf cart

A couple was recently pursued by an alligator while riding in a golf cart in Ave Maria, Florida. (Denise Prues via Storyful)

The man and woman fled the scene and the gator then entered the pond.

Prues can be heard saying, "Oh my God," as she captures the frightening footage.

"I heard a noise in the side yard and looked up, and the alligator was slowly walking between the houses," Prues told Storyful. "I was on my phone so [I] quickly switched over to video."

AMERICA'S STRANGEST ALLIGATOR ENCOUNTERS: SEE THESE 13 STARTLING STORIES

Gold cart speeding away from gator

The gator opened up its jaws and charged at the couple, as seen in footage recorded by a bystander. (Denise Prues via Storyful)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) website has advice on how Sunshine State residents can stay safe from alligator attacks.

"Be aware of the possibility of alligators when you are in or near fresh or brackish water," a brochure that's published on the FWC's website reads. "Bites may occur when people do not pay close enough attention to their surroundings when working or recreating near water."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The agency says that alligators rarely cause serious injuries in Florida, despite unwanted encounters with residents. Residents who spot alligators that may pose a threat to them are encouraged to call 866-392-4286.

Alligator walking between Florida houses

Florida resident Denise Prues told Storyful that the gator "was slowly walking between the houses" when she began recording. (Denise Prues via Storyful)

"Generally, alligators less than four feet in length are not large enough to be dangerous unless handled," the FWC advises.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the FWC for comment. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.