Florida officers remove 10-foot alligator that broke through backyard screen, entering resident's pool

A Florida neighborhood was visited by an uninvited guest that decided to take a dip in a resident's pool.

Officers arrived on the scene after learning that the trespasser was a large alligator.

The New Smyrna Beach (NSB) police shared news of the reptile encounter on the department's Facebook page.

"This alligator made himself right at home overnight in Venetian Bay," the post said.

A trapper from Florida Fish and Wildlife was called to assist in the safe removal of the alligator.

"Don’t let the angle fool you - he was approximately 10 feet long!" NSB officers wrote on Facebook, along with a selfie which includes a view of the gator sitting in the pool.

Facebook users asked in the comments section how the alligator found its way into the enclosed space.

"The gator pushed through a portion of the screen," NSB officers replied.

Alligators have been making recent headlines as gator mating season is underway.

Last week, a 12-and-a-half foot alligator was removed from a walkway near a school where children often frequent.

April is considered to be the "courtship" stage for alligators, while the official mating season occurs between May and June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The FWC said if you're concerned about the presence of an alligator in the Florida area, reach out to the department's toll-free "Nuisance Alligator Hotline" and a trapper will be dispatched.

