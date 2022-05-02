Flavorful short rib tacos for National BBQ Month: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This National Barbecue Month, make tacos – but not just any tacos. Try delicious short rib tacos from Jonathan Wiener, the executive chef at Agua Caliente Cathedral City in Cathedral City, California.

"Taking a classic cooking technique such as braising meat and transforming it into something popular like tacos is a fun dish to cook," said Wiener. "A great tip for home cooks making these tacos is to focus on the garnish. You can add any topping you’d like, and you can customize to your guests’ liking."

His top picks include pickled onions, a spice salsa and shredded cheddar cheese, which can all "completely transform the flavor profile."

Short Rib Tacos by Chef Jonathan Wiener of Agua Caliente Cathedral City

Makes 4 servings (12 tortillas/3 per serving)

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours

Ingredients:

Short Rib Meat

10 pounds of chuck roll

1 pound of yellow onions

¼ cup of garlic cloves

2 guajillo peppers

1 ancho pepper

¼ cup beef base

¼ cup tomato paste

Salt and pepper to taste

Masa (optional: you can also buy small corn tortillas):

Two cups of maseca

2 tbsp lard

1 ½ tsp salt

1 ½ cups lukewarm water

Canola Oil

Tacos (per taco):

2 ounces of short rib

1 tortilla

1 thin avocado slice

1 tsp radish (Julianne)

Roughly chopped cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Short Rib Meat:

Cut the chuck roll into thick steaks. Season with salt and black pepper. Sear both sides until you get a medium browning. Cut the onions in half and add to the meat in a large roasting pan. Add the garlic (you can chop them or leave them whole) Remove the stems from the peppers and add to the meat. Dissolve the tomato paste and beef base and distribute evenly amongst the meat. Add just enough water to cover the meat. Use foil to cover. Cook at 250 °F until tender. Remove the meat and set aside the veggies and a small portion of the braising liquid. Shred the meat and remove any excess fat. Blend the vegetables with some braising liquid until smooth. Add the blended vegetable mixture and shredded meat back into the pan with the braising liquid. Note: If your serving size is the suggested three tacos for four people, you should have some leftover meat.

Masa (optional: you can also buy small corn tortillas):

Mix all ingredients together and add lukewarm water as needed to create a smooth dough. Do not over mix and allow the mixture to rest for one hour. Divide dough into 12 equal pieces and roll into golf ball size balls. In a tortilla press using wax paper, push the dough into tortillas. Heat a pan with canola oil and cook tortillas on both sides until lightly browned.

Tacos:

Place two ounces of braised meat onto each tortilla. Top with one thin slice of avocado, radish and cilantro. Continue for each taco.

This original recipe is owned by aguacalientecasinos.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.