Viral 'lazy enchiladas' recipe can be prepared in under 30 minutes: 'They are delicious'

If you enjoy eating enchiladas, but you don’t have time to make them from scratch, there’s an easy shortcut recipe that can be made in under a half hour.

Ana Maria Regalado, a mother of seven and founder of the food blog Salty Cocina, shared a TikTok video on how she prepares "lazy enchiladas."

The process involves ready-made frozen taquitos, shredded cheese, canned sauce and toppings of your choice.

"I have made these lazy enchiladas for years for my kids as they are quick and easy to make," Regalado told Fox News Digital, in an email.

Her two-minute video, which was originally shared in July 2021 and is now going viral again, has amassed more than 6.6 million views.

Regalado shared the video after she noticed a commenter claimed her homemade enchilada recipe was "lazy" despite it having meat and sauce made from scratch, she explained.

"My response was, ‘No, I will show you the lazy way,’" Regalado said.

Here’s how you can make Regalado’s lazy enchilada recipe at home.

Salty Cocina’s ‘lazy enchiladas’ recipe

Materials you’ll need

- A deep baking pan or casserole dish

- Can opener and utensils

- Bowls and measuring cups

- Cooking spray

- Optional airfryer

Ingredients

- 1 box of frozen taquitos

- 1 bowl of Mexican blend cheese

- 2 cups of canned enchilada sauce

- Toppings: Lettuce, tomato, red onions and fresh cilantro

Instructions

1. Pre-heat oven or airfryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Apply cooking spray to pan and place taquitos, flat side-by-side.

3. Cook in oven or airfryer for 10 to 12 minutes.

4. Chop lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro. The toppings can be switched for alternative veggies and herbs, if preferred.

5. After the taquitos have cooked for the designated time, take the pan out and pour two cups of enchilada sauce over the taquitos.

6. Follow up by sprinkling the Mexican blend cheese over the taquitos.

7. Put the pan back in the oven for about 10 minutes or until the cheese is visibly melted.

8. Remove the pan and serve the enchiladas with prepared toppings and optional crema Mexicana sauce.

Regalado said the enchiladas can be paired with refried beans or rice. It can also be enjoyed as is.

She noted that the dish can be made in under 30 minutes and could work for people who have busy schedules.

"Not everyone has time to go through the entire process of making enchiladas from scratch," Regalado told Fox News Digital.

She added, "They are delicious, as you can see from the millions of viewers that absolutely love them."

Regalado’s Salty Cocina TikTok account has more than 2.4 million followers. There, she shares "authentic Mexican food recipes" that she learned while living in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Enchiladas are a rolled tortilla dish that originated in Mexico. The first recorded enchilada recipe reportedly appeared in a Mexican cookbook from 1831, which was titled "The Mexican Chef."

Many cookbook recipes estimate that enchiladas take over an hour to prepare.