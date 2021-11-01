Beer can sausage-wrapped burger: Try the recipe

Cole Hansen, Johnsonville Kitchens’ corporate chef, shares some inspiration for your next game day spread.

"We couldn't resist pairing two game-day staples — beer and brats — to create a quirky, protein-packed alternative to typical burgers," Hansen shares with Fox News. "This bite-sized recipe can be easily customized, too. Instead of cheese and onions, you can fill it with everything from eggs and mushrooms to jalapeños."

Get the full recipe below.

Johnsonville Beer Can Sausage-Wrapped Burger

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

8 strips JOHNSONVILLE Original Sausage Strips or JOHNSONVILLE Spicy Sausage Strips, or sausage strips of choice

1 can (12 ounces) beer

1 package (19 ounces) JOHNSONVILLE Original Brats, casings removed, or brats of choice

1 large sweet onion, sliced

2 tbsp. olive oil

2-3 tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 cup BBQ sauce

2 green onions, sliced

Cheese, to taste

Salt, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. In a skillet, cook and stir onions in oil to caramelize; about 7 minutes. Add one-third of the beer; cook until reduced. Repeat twice. Add brown sugar and salt. Save the beer can. Shape each brat link into a ball; press the bottom of the beer can into the center of each ball to create a small bowl. Press along the sides to smooth. Brush center with BBQ sauce. Wrap two sausage strips around the outside of each brat bowl; secure with toothpicks. Spoon onions into the center; top with cheese if desired. Grill for 15 minutes, or until brats reach 160 °F. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired.