Hurricane Ida forces dogs and cats to be airlifted from Louisiana to shelters across US

As Hurricane Ida hits the South, animal shelters nationwide have been helping cats and dogs escape affected areas.

Ida was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday afternoon after making landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane. Millions have been left without power, and at least one person is dead, FOX News reported.

Animals are also threatened by the storm.

A large group of dogs and cats recently arrived in Delaware after being evacuated from Louisiana. Officials from Brandywine Valley SPCA confirmed to FOX 29 that over 100 dogs and cats were airlifted to a shelter in New Castle County on Saturday. Many of the animals had come from the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Shelter.

The flight was thanks to Wings of Rescue, which had been sponsored by Petco Love and the ASPCA. The animals will be made adoptable at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

On Facebook, the Brandywine Valley SPCA wrote, "As we keep our friends at Tangipahoa Parish Animal Shelter and all across Ida's path in our hearts, our community provided some light for homeless pets saved from the storm. A truly inspiring 169 adoptions happened across our campuses this weekend. Adopters brought home pets who had just been evacuated from Louisiana, and made room for more pets to take their place during continuing relief efforts. Thank you to everyone who has stepped up to adopt, donate, foster and share with others."

HAPPENING NOW: Houston SPCA has taken in 150 dogs and cats from The Louisiana SPCA this morning ahead of #HurricaneIda. #HouNews

You can help us stay ahead of this disaster and the next by becoming a monthly supporter. https://t.co/LpMl7eFiHh pic.twitter.com/avOVvQoUzY — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) August 28, 2021

Brandywine Valley isn't the only organization rescuing animals from Hurricane Ida. At least hundreds of dogs and cats have reportedly been airlifted out. The Atlanta Humane Society helped move 51 dogs and cats from Gulfport, Mississippi, as well as New Orleans and out of harm's way, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

And in Dallas, FOX 44 reported that Operation Kindness partnered with the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter in Louisiana, intaking dog and cat evacuees.

COMING UP: The #HurricaneIda rescues have settled in at @NEAnimalShelter. We'll have #adoption and other details to share about these VERY lucky pets throughout today!#WatchThisSpace



🐶🐱 pic.twitter.com/rhPxzEt60K — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) August 30, 2021

On Saturday, the Houston SPCA took to Twitter sharing how it got 150 dogs and cats out of Ida's path, from the Louisiana SPCA. In Buffalo, New York, the Ten Lives Club shelter took in 40 cats, the organization wrote on a GoFundMe page

In a statement obtained by FOX 29, Director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response Team Susan Anderson said, "Evacuating animals in the path of disasters is a lifesaving aspect of emergency response efforts because it gives homeless animals a second chance while freeing up resources for potentially displaced pets in impacted communities."