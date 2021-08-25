Billboard advertises elderly dog who's been in shelter for 2 years

An 11-year-old shelter dog might be getting one step closer to finding a forever home.

Sally, a pit bull and terrier mix, has been available for adoption at the Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, since 2020, but her luck might change now that she has a billboard promoting her availability.

According to viral Facebook posts, local animal lovers in Kansas City, Missouri, teamed up to get the billboard erected above a section of Interstate 35 – a major highway that passes through The Show-Me State’s northwestern region.

Scott Poore, of Mission, Kan., reportedly led the billboard campaign, according to a video he shared to Facebook on Sunday, Aug. 22.

"It’s been a dream of mine for many years to have a billboard that will feature the animals in Kansas City shelters that have been homeless the longest," he captioned the 59-second clip.

"The billboard will allow me to give so much more visibility to the ones that are struggling the most," Poore told FOX News. "These are the forgotten ones and we will never stop fighting for them. Every shelter pet deserves a loving home."

Poore and his apparel company, Mission Driven, which creates merchandise for animal lovers, accomplished the ambitious goal with help from Celsius Tannery – a tanning salon chain in Kansas City. Celsius Tannery reportedly sponsored the billboard.

"As a locally owned company since 1995, we at Celsius Tannery feel very strongly about giving back to our local community. We have worked with Scott Poore and Mission Driven Goods for years," Celsius Tannery’s Director of Marketing Janessa Howell told FOX News.

"Scott’s goal is always to help long term shelter pets find their FURever home. We know Sally Sue’s person is out there but we simply weren’t finding them through traditional methods," she went on. "A billboard in the center of Kansas City would gain a ton of exposure for her."

Sally has been without a permanent home for nearly 500 days, according to a follow-up post Poore shared.

Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary is currently accepting inquiries and adoption applications for Sally, which can be submitted on the shelter’s website.

She is said to be "good with older children" who are at least 12-years-old and reportedly has "a lot of energy," according to her adoption profile.

When Sally is finally adopted, the billboard will go on to promote other in-need shelter pets from Kansas City, according to Poore’s Facebook video.

Poore told Fox News he uses a portion of the funds his clothing line makes to support his animal rescue work.

"Thankfully since the campaign launched we’ve had quite a few people place orders," he said while thanking the video production company he hired – Black Lion Media – for helping his Facebook video go viral.

Representatives at Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.