'Sexist as hell': See the request that had a woman seeing red as she prepared to meet her boyfriend's family

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Please pretend! – Man is slammed on social media for asking his girlfriend to play a more traditional role when meeting his family for the first time. Continue reading…

Love you, Dad – Check out this gift guide that will make the fathers in your family feel special. Continue reading…

Healthy creativity – Country music duo Larkin Poe explore sobriety within the music community with 1 Million Strong. Continue reading…

Test your ‘dad smarts’ – Take our Father's Day quiz! Click to begin…

Paperless – Here's how to turn your phone into a portable scanner. Continue reading…

Father's Day founder – See who started the national recognition of dads – and how long the effort took. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – New Q&A can't be missed! Continue reading…

'Heroic'– Bestselling author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr tells the amazing story of bravery amid a terrorist act on a 1985 TWA flight. Continue reading…

Celebrate dads – John Papola, founder of Emergent Order Foundation and host of "Dad Saves America," emphasizes the key role of fathers in our lives. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Not just one puzzle — check out the many offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION