Published

'Sexist as hell': See the request that had a woman seeing red as she prepared to meet her boyfriend's family

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
couple arguing heatedly

A Reddit poster outlined what he asked his girlfriend to do in order to appease his family at an upcoming gathering – and how that request was received. (iStock)

Please pretend! – Man is slammed on social media for asking his girlfriend to play a more traditional role when meeting his family for the first time. Continue reading…

Love you, Dad – Check out this gift guide that will make the fathers in your family feel special. Continue reading…

Healthy creativity – Country music duo Larkin Poe explore sobriety within the music community with 1 Million Strong. Continue reading…

Test your ‘dad smarts’ – Take our Father's Day quiz! Click to begin…

Father's Day quiz split

(How much do you know about the special day for dads — and about some famous fathers as well? Click the link above to test your knowledge!)

Paperless – Here's how to turn your phone into a portable scanner. Continue reading…

Father's Day founder – See who started the national recognition of dads – and how long the effort took. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – New Q&A can't be missed! Continue reading…

Dana Perino and Tyrus

Dana Perino's "Short Questions" original series for Fox News Digital offers fun insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Tyrus, a Fox News contributor and regular on FNC's late-night program "Gutfeld!" He reveals one thing he can't leave home without — and more. (Fox News)

'Heroic'– Bestselling author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr tells the amazing story of bravery amid a terrorist act on a 1985 TWA flight. Continue reading…

Celebrate dads – John Papola, founder of Emergent Order Foundation and host of "Dad Saves America," emphasizes the key role of fathers in our lives. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Not just one puzzle — check out the many offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

