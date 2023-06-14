Father's Day quiz! How well do you know the annual celebration of dads?

Father's Day 2023 is nearly here — and families across the country are preparing to celebrate the dads, grandads, uncles and other loved ones in their lives on this special occasion.

The annual celebration is a time when many people will shower their dads, stepdads, grandfathers and other male role models with love, gifts and time — but there's a rich history behind the celebratory day that everyone may not know.

See how well you know these facts about the special day — and about some famous dads, too — in this fun lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. president signed Father’s Day into law in 1972?</h3> <ul> <li>Lyndon B. Johnson</li> <li>Richard Nixon</li> <li>Gerald Ford</li> <li>Jimmy Carter</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The nation’s first Father’s Day celebration took place in which state?</h3> <ul> <li>Virgina</li> <li>Texas</li> <li>Washington</li> <li>Nebraska</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which TV father was given the title "America’s Dad" (A documentary based on his life was given the same nickname.)</h3> <ul> <li>Bob Saget</li> <li>Tim Allen</li> <li>Ed O'Neill</li> <li>John Goodman</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2022, how much did consumers spend on average for Father’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation?</h3> <ul> <li>$148</li> <li>$174</li> <li>$196</li> <li>$212</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In some Catholic countries, Father’s Day takes place on St. Joseph’s Day, March 19 — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A former member of the "brat pack," Emilio Estevez, is the son of which Golden Globe-winning actor?</h3> <ul> <li>Martin Sheen</li> <li>Jon Voight</li> <li>Michael Douglas</li> <li>Clint Eastwood</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Since 1972, Father’s Day has not always been celebrated on the third Sunday in June — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many fathers were stay-at-home dads in 2021, according to Pew Research Center?</h3> <ul> <li>1.5 million fathers</li> <li>1.8 million fathers</li> <li>2.1 million fathers</li> <li>2.4 million fathers</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the most popular Father’s Day gift, according to the National Retail Federation?</h3> <ul> <li>Greeting cards</li> <li>Special outing (dinner or brunch)</li> <li>Gift cards</li> <li>Ties</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the official flower for Father’s Day?</h3> <ul> <li>Rose</li> <li>Carnation</li> <li>Dahlia</li> <li>Marigold</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which comedian starred in the film "Father of the Bride," playing the lovable suburban dad?</h3> <ul> <li>Robin Williams</li> <li>Martin Short</li> <li>Chevy Chase</li> <li>Steve Martin</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which U.S. president is the only one to have enjoyed the birth of a child in the White House?</h3> <ul> <li>Rutherford B. Hayes</li> <li>Grover Cleveland</li> <li>Theodore Roosevelt</li> <li>Calvin Coolidge</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Between his two marriages, President John Tyler was the father of how many children?</h3> <ul> <li>3</li> <li>9</li> <li>12</li> <li>15</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The first event explicitly honoring fathers was a one-time commemoration in memory of the 362 men who died in an explosion at the Fairmont Coal Company mines in West Virginia — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Hollywood dad is "taking a break from acting" to spend more time with his wife and kids?</h3> <ul> <li>Matthew McConaughey</li> <li>Hugh Jackman</li> <li>John Krasinski</li> <li>Chris Hemsworth</li> </ul></section>



Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!

Have you tried our Mother's Day quiz? Try it here!

How about this hot dog quiz? Play it here!