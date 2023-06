Father's Day quiz! How well do you know the annual celebration of dads?

Father's Day 2023 is nearly here — and families across the country are preparing to celebrate the dads, grandads, uncles and other loved ones in their lives on this special occasion.

The annual celebration is a time when many people will shower their dads, stepdads, grandfathers and other male role models with love, gifts and time — but there's a rich history behind the celebratory day that everyone may not know.

See how well you know these facts about the special day — and about some famous dads, too — in this fun lifestyle quiz!

Which U.S. president signed Father’s Day into law in 1972? Lyndon B. Johnson

Richard Nixon

Gerald Ford

Jimmy Carter The nation’s first Father’s Day celebration took place in which state? Virgina

Texas

Washington

Nebraska Which TV father was given the title "America’s Dad" (A documentary based on his life was given the same nickname.) Bob Saget

Tim Allen

Ed O'Neill

John Goodman In 2022, how much did consumers spend on average for Father’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation? $148

$174

$196

$212 In some Catholic countries, Father’s Day takes place on St. Joseph’s Day, March 19 — true or false? True

False A former member of the "brat pack," Emilio Estevez, is the son of which Golden Globe-winning actor? Martin Sheen

Jon Voight

Michael Douglas

Clint Eastwood Since 1972, Father’s Day has not always been celebrated on the third Sunday in June — true or false? True

False How many fathers were stay-at-home dads in 2021, according to Pew Research Center? 1.5 million fathers

1.8 million fathers

2.1 million fathers

2.4 million fathers What is the most popular Father’s Day gift, according to the National Retail Federation? Greeting cards

Special outing (dinner or brunch)

Gift cards

Ties What is the official flower for Father’s Day? Rose

Carnation

Dahlia

Marigold Which comedian starred in the film "Father of the Bride," playing the lovable suburban dad? Robin Williams

Martin Short

Chevy Chase

Steve Martin Which U.S. president is the only one to have enjoyed the birth of a child in the White House? Rutherford B. Hayes

Grover Cleveland

Theodore Roosevelt

Calvin Coolidge Between his two marriages, President John Tyler was the father of how many children? 3

9

12

15 The first event explicitly honoring fathers was a one-time commemoration in memory of the 362 men who died in an explosion at the Fairmont Coal Company mines in West Virginia — true or false? True

False Which Hollywood dad is "taking a break from acting" to spend more time with his wife and kids? Matthew McConaughey

Hugh Jackman

John Krasinski

Chris Hemsworth



