Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

The 'scandalous' reason you should never wear red to a wedding: Is it just superstition?

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Woman in a red dress holds onto a suited man's shoulders in what appears to be a wedding celebration.

There's a superstitious rumor that suggests guests who wear red to a wedding are sending a secret message – find out more by clicking the link below. (iStock)

Riotous red – Are you saying something about your past with a key wedding participant by the color of your couture? Continue reading…

Critical alert – Shielding your child from the sun with a blanket may create a dangerous scenario, expert warns. Continue reading…

‘Must-see’ – Every American should see these historic D-Day sites to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by so many for freedom. Continue reading…

Pumping iron with pooch - See what Reddit users thought when a man brought his dog to the gym. Continue reading…

A white shepherd dog puts its paws on a weighted barbell.

See what most Reddit users thought about a man bringing his dog along for a workout by clicking the link above. (iStock)

‘Great honor’ – See what a veteran who lost his leg in war received as a surprise, bringing him closer to family. Continue reading…

‘Gross' but good - Check out these unusual foods that have many nutritional benefits (hint: one is a bug). Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – New Q&A can't be missed! Continue reading…

Dana Perino questions for Lawrence Jones

Dana Perino's series "Short Questions" for Fox News Digital offers fun and revealing insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Lawrence Jones, host of "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" and an enterprise reporter for the "Fox & Friends" franchise. (Fox News)

‘Very upset’ Would you follow these wedding "rules" that one bride distributed to her guests? Continue reading…

Phones fooled - See which smartphones can be tricked into unlocking with a simple photo. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Not just one puzzle — check out multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.