The 'scandalous' reason you should never wear red to a wedding: Is it just superstition?
Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week
Riotous red – Are you saying something about your past with a key wedding participant by the color of your couture? Continue reading…
Critical alert – Shielding your child from the sun with a blanket may create a dangerous scenario, expert warns. Continue reading…
‘Must-see’ – Every American should see these historic D-Day sites to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by so many for freedom. Continue reading…
Pumping iron with pooch - See what Reddit users thought when a man brought his dog to the gym. Continue reading…
‘Great honor’ – See what a veteran who lost his leg in war received as a surprise, bringing him closer to family. Continue reading…
‘Gross' but good - Check out these unusual foods that have many nutritional benefits (hint: one is a bug). Continue reading…
Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – New Q&A can't be missed! Continue reading…
‘Very upset’ – Would you follow these wedding "rules" that one bride distributed to her guests? Continue reading…
Phones fooled - See which smartphones can be tricked into unlocking with a simple photo. Continue reading…
Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Not just one puzzle — check out multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
