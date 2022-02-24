Prayers for Ukraine: American faith leaders share their fervent concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Russia invades Ukraine, American faith leaders connected to Americans of Ukrainian descent here (as well as to current residents of Ukraine) are sharing their thoughts, prayers and concerns about what is going on in Eastern Europe.

Fox News Digital reached out to an array of faith leaders for their prayers and their insights amid this unfolding invasion. Here is what they told us.

‘God is with us’

"The message is very simple," said Fr. Pavlo Popov of St. Sophia Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in The Colony, Texas.

"We are shocked by such a treacherous invasion and saddened for the lives lost and sufferings of the Ukrainian people," he said.

"Yet as ever, we are united in prayer with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. And we will help them to fight the aggressor in any way possible."

Fr. Popov also said, "God is with us!"

‘Fellow American citizens, join me' in prayer

Rick Green, founder of PatriotAcademy.com and creator the Biblical Citizenship curriculum, told Fox News Digital, "America has seen God's intervention and providence in the founding and protecting of our own nation."

Green, based in Dripping Springs, Texas, added, "I call on my fellow American citizens to join me in praying for God's providence to now intervene for Ukrainians and their country."

‘May God’s grace shine upon them!'

Pastor Lucas Miles of Nfluence Church in Granger, Indiana, shared the following thoughts with Fox News Digital about the invasion.

"We are going to have a divine liturgy for the war to stop and also for peace to come back again to the country." — Auxiliary bishop of Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia

"Today, I urge every Christian to stand with the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian church. We offer them our earnest prayers, our hope and our support as they weather this darkest time."

"May God’s grace shine upon them!"

Pastor Miles also explained, "I had the incredible honor of visiting Kiev in 2018 as an invited spiritual delegate for the national 501st anniversary celebration of the Protestant Reformation. Several hundred thousand Christians gathered in the city square to praise the Lord and declare thanksgiving for their freedom in Christ."

"Today, what we are witnessing in the Ukraine is a direct attack on this freedom by Russia."

He went on, "As one Ukrainian governmental leader reminded me, Ukraine is the last geographic barrier to a communist Europe. Their sovereignty and independence is of the upmost importance."

‘We are going to have a divine liturgy' for peace

Andriy Rabiy, auxiliary bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, told Fox News Digital in an interview, "When [the invasion] happened, we started thinking here in the parish right away. We put out a call that we are going to have a divine liturgy or a mass for the war to stop and also for peace to come back again to the country. Even though it was done within an hour, we had 50-60 people in church [in the] early morning."

EXPLAINING WAR TO KIDS AS RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

He also said, "We are planning a big [event] tonight [Thursday night] here at 8 p.m. to pray for the war to stop and also for safety of those in Ukraine and for the Ukrainian army."

Ukraine is not alone here. We do have a lot of friends. — Andriy Rabiy, auxiliary bishop of Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia

On words of hope he could offer to those frightened about developments in Ukraine, the bishop advised focusing on support and the help already pouring in.

"There is a lot of support, not only from the Ukrainian community here in the Philadelphia area or generally in the country, but from many people of good will," he said.

"Look at a lot of efforts that were made by different countries to provide assistance to Ukraine, not only political, but financial, military — that really gives hope that Ukraine is not alone here. We do have a lot of friends."

"Ukrainian Americans are resolute to do anything possible to help out the Ukrainian nation, the Ukrainian army there to beat the invaders and to restore the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine — whatever it takes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People, I can see that they believe it. That’s a very important ingredient, to believe that everything will be fine."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE TENSIONS: HOW FAMILIES AND KIDS CAN KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

"It is something that we need to do — to believe that in the end, Ukraine will be on top."