Russian ground forces near Kyiv, explosion devastates Ukrainian capital: LIVE UPDATES

Putin 'prepared' to negotiate with Ukrainian officials, Kremlin claims

The Kremlin said Friday, via a Russian state-run news agency, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to send a delegation to negotiate with Ukrainian officials over the country's "neutral status."

The message came in response to a Friday morning message from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, who said, in a video posted to his Telegram channel, that he was "not afraid" to engage in talks with Russia, if it could halt the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began Wednesday.

"We heard from Moscow today that they want to talk about the neutral status of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "We are not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid of engaging in talks with Russia, we are not afraid of discussing anything, such as security guarantees for our state, we are not afraid of talking about neutral status."

"Fighting is ongoing all over Ukraine. Let's sit at the table for negotiations to stop people dying," Zelenskyy continued.

Russia suggested that it could send a delegation to Minsk in Belarus, a nation led by close Putin ally, authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.