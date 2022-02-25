Expand / Collapse search
Live News
Published
Last Update

Russian ground forces near Kyiv, explosion devastates Ukrainian capital: LIVE UPDATES

It's war: Russia launched a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine, targeting the capital city of Kyiv, attacking the second-largest city Kharkov, and bringing in troops from Crimea. Ukrainians are fighting back but Russia has gained ground.

Covered by: Fox News, Tyler O'Neil, Michael Lee, Brie Stimson, Peter Aitken and Emily Zanotti

Putin 'prepared' to negotiate with Ukrainian officials, Kremlin claims

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 24, 2022: Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images)

The Kremlin said Friday, via a Russian state-run news agency, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to send a delegation to negotiate with Ukrainian officials over the country's "neutral status."

The message came in response to a Friday morning message from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, who said, in a video posted to his Telegram channel, that he was "not afraid" to engage in talks with Russia, if it could halt the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began Wednesday.

"We heard from Moscow today that they want to talk about the neutral status of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "We are not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid of engaging in talks with Russia, we are not afraid of discussing anything, such as security guarantees for our state, we are not afraid of talking about neutral status."

"Fighting is ongoing all over Ukraine. Let's sit at the table for negotiations to stop people dying," Zelenskyy continued.

Russia suggested that it could send a delegation to Minsk in Belarus, a nation led by close Putin ally, authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Posted by Emily Zanotti

Russian military claims it has cut off Kyiv, mayor says city now in 'defensive phase'

A man clears debris at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on February 25, 2022. - Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the invading troops were targeting civilians and explosions could be heard in the besieged capital. Pre-dawn blasts in Kyiv set off a second day of violence after Russian President Vladimir Putin defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale ground invasion and air assault on Thursday that quickly claimed dozens of lives and displaced at least 100,000 people. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Friday, in a statement to Russian state media, that the Russian military has blocked the city of Kyiv from the west, and that Russia is now in control of a strategic cargo airport just outside the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko told a news briefing Friday that the city has now entered a "defensive phase" as Russian troops move closer.

"The city has gone into a defensive phase. Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighborhoods saboteurs have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Posted by Emily Zanotti

Ukraine foreign affairs minister accuses Russia of war crimes: 'collecting' evidence

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Friday that he is working with the General Prosecutor's Office on a case against Russia.

Kuleba cited attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage as examples of violations of the Rome Statute.

"We are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague," he wrote on Twitter. "Responsibility is inevitable."

Posted by Peter Aitken

China may take 'wrong lessons' from US, NATO response to Ukraine invasion: experts

China will feel emboldened in its aggression towards Taiwan after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to experts. 

Taiwan reported that it dispatched fighters to caution nine Chinese planes that flew into its defensive airspace on the first day of Russian’s invasion. China has conducted similar flybys in the past, but the timing remains notable. 

James Anderson, former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under President Trump, told Fox News Digital that China would be watching "intently" to see if Russia suffers "significant and lasting consequences" from its action in Ukraine and how the U.S. has responded.  

Posted by Fox News

US paratroopers stationed in Poland

Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division directs an M1075 Palletized Load System vehicle at a tactical assembly area Feb. 21 in Zamość, Poland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

Posted by Fox News

US paratroopers stationed in Poland

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division unload food and water at a assemble area Feb. 21 in Zamość, Poland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

Posted by Fox News

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin hold call Friday morning

Chinese state media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone Friday.

CCTV claims that Putin told Xi he was willing to hold "high-level talks" with Ukraine after Xi urged the Russian president to "abandon the Cold War mentality."

Posted by Peter Aitken

Pope visits Russian Embassy to Holy See in Rome

Pope Francis made a visit to the Russian Embassy to the Holy See Friday to "express his concern for the war," the AFP reported.

The visit lasted just over half an hour.

Posted by Peter Aitken

UK Armed Forces Minister says 'talks ongoing' to drop Russia from Council of Europe

PA via Reuters Defence minister James Heappey updates MPs in the House of Commons, London, on the latest situation in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia. Picture date: Friday February 25, 2022.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey told colleagues during a Question Time session with the House of Commons that talks are "ongoing" but he could not comment specifically on the talks.

He also noted that the U.K. continues to seek unanimous approval to cut Russia from the SWIFT bank system, but some countries continue to hold out.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace also spoke, referring to Putin as a dictator and echoing comments by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Posted by Peter Aitken

Ukraine military officials estimate 60 Russian battalions operating in country

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 60 of the 90 battalion tactical groups at Russia's disposal have deployed into Ukrainian territory.

Sky News estimated that 60 battalions would put between 30,000 to 60,000 troops on the ground.

The Armed Forces claimed in a statement that Russian morale was "extremely low."

Posted by Peter Aitken

US soldiers in Poland preparing for influx of refugees

US soldiers in Poland preparing for influx of refugees

American soldiers sent to the Polish-Ukrainian border in connection with the crisis in Ukraine stand near radar near arlamow on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Thousands of U.S. soldiers that have been sent to the Polish-Ukrainian border are preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees into the country by helping set up processing centers. (Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Posted by Brie Stimson

UEFA Champions League final to be held in Paris, not Russia, amid Ukraine invasion

General view inside the Stade de France stadium before a training session ahead of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Croatia at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Sunday Sept. 6, 2020.

The UEFA Champions League, one of the top soccer club competitions in the world, will host its final in Paris instead of St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Associated Press and The Times of London first reported the news, which follows Russia's war on Ukraine.

The final, a showcase event capping a tournament featuring the top soccer clubs across Europe, was scheduled to take place at St. Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena. After intense public pressure, UEFA is moving the game to the Stade de France.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Russian military column in Crimea

Posted by Tyler O'Neil

Ukraine Defense Ministry tells people to block Russians they see in their cities from advancing

A man inspects the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense urged citizens late Friday morning to block Russians from advancing if they see military personnel or vehicles in their cities.

They said people should go out into the street with Ukrainian flags and shoot video of Russian troops on their phones.

"Let them know that they are not expected here, that they will be resisted by absolutely everyone. Show them that they are not liberators but invaders in a foreign land," the update said.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Zelenskyy reports on calls with Western leaders, urges more sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday morning in separate tweets he had told EU President Ursula von der Leyen that more sanctions need to be imposed, he spoke to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and thanked him for $50 in aid and informed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the latest events in a call.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Russia, UK close airspace to each other's planes: reports

Russia has closed its airspace to British planes, Dutch news agency BNO reported Friday morning.

The U.K. has also closed its airspace to Russian planes and British Airways previously said it was avoiding flying over Russian airspace, according to Reuters.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Kyiv under seige

Russian troops appear to have penetrated the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. Read more here.

Putin considers Kyiv inextricably linked to Russia. He has noted that Kyiv was the historic capital of the Rus people -- the group that eventually grew into Russia. He laid out his rationale for invading Ukraine and reuniting Kyiv with Russia last year, leaving a potential warning that the world appears to have missed.

Posted by Tyler O'Neil

Putin has 'sanction-proofed' Russia, sanctions will not be effective: Skinner

Ukraine no longer in control of Chernobyl site, official says

A presidential adviser says Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site Thursday, where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.

Adviser Myhailo Podolyak said Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Ukraine Defense Ministry says Russians attacking from Obolon in northern Kyiv

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Friday morning that Russian troops are attacking the Obolon area in northern Kyiv. The ministry asked citizens to careful but vigilant, urging people to "Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier!"

Posted by Brie Stimson

Ukrainian government says some Russians troops are trying to stealthily get into Kyiv

Posted by Brie Stimson

Posted by Brie Stimson

Zelenskyy says 'We are not afraid' as he accuses NATO leaders of fears over whether Ukraine can join

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a televised speech early Friday morning

In early morning video speech Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused NATO leaders of being afraid to say whether the country could join the organization but said, "We are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything."

"Today, I have asked 27 European leaders whether Ukraine will be in NATO," he said. "I have asked directly - everyone is afraid, no one answers. But we are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything. We are not afraid to defend our country, we are not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid to talk to Russia, we are not afraid to talk about anything, about security guarantees for our country, we are not afraid of talking about neutrality, we are not NATO members at the moment. But what guarantees will we get? And most importantly which countries will give us those guarantees?"

Zelenskyy has said he will remain in the capital city of Kyiv even as Russian troops close in. He said he is Vladimir Putin's "target number one."

Posted by Brie Stimson

Russian troops reaching Vorzel, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Russian troops have reached the town of Vorzel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, the Ukrainian defense ministry announced on Twitter.

Posted by Tyler O'Neil

Zelenskyy calls for an 'anti-war coalition'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put out a call for "effective international assistance" and an "anti-war coalition."

"We defend our freedom, our land," he tweeted. "We need effective international assistance. Discussed this with [Polish President Andrzej Duda]. Appealed to the Bucharest Nine for defense aid, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor. Together we have to put 🇷🇺 at the negotiating table. We need anti-war coalition."

Posted by Tyler O'Neil

Russian forces advance towards Kyiv, less than 20 miles out: US intelligence reports

Posted by Michael Lee

Zelenskyy calls out NATO powers for not doing enough to assist Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took aim at NATO powers early Friday morning, accusing them of "watching from afar" as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

"This morning we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the world's most powerful forces are watching from afar," Zelenskyy said, according to reporting from the Kyiv Independent. "Did yesterday's sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough."

"Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later about how to end hostilities and stop this invasion." he continued. "The sooner the conversation begins, the smaller Russia's losses will be."

Posted by Michael Lee

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Adult men have to stay and fight

Air sirens heard in Lviv as refugees flee Russian invasion

Ukranian woman in viral video purportedly tells Russian soldier he will die: 'Piece of s***'

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a Ukranian woman excoriating an occupying Russian soldier and telling him that he has no business in the country and will ultimately die there.

A transcript of the video, posted by Mashable Editor Chris Taylor, outlines the conversation with a woman holding an umbrella engaged in a shouting match with what appears to be a Russian soldier. The video has been viewed over 2 million times on Twitter.

Posted by Michael Lee

Posted by Michael Lee

Posted by Michael Lee

