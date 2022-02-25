Russian ground forces near Kyiv, explosion devastates Ukrainian capital: LIVE UPDATES
It's war: Russia launched a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine, targeting the capital city of Kyiv, attacking the second-largest city Kharkov, and bringing in troops from Crimea. Ukrainians are fighting back but Russia has gained ground.
The Kremlin said Friday, via a Russian state-run news agency, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to send a delegation to negotiate with Ukrainian officials over the country's "neutral status."
The message came in response to a Friday morning message from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, who said, in a video posted to his Telegram channel, that he was "not afraid" to engage in talks with Russia, if it could halt the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began Wednesday.
"We heard from Moscow today that they want to talk about the neutral status of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "We are not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid of engaging in talks with Russia, we are not afraid of discussing anything, such as security guarantees for our state, we are not afraid of talking about neutral status."
"Fighting is ongoing all over Ukraine. Let's sit at the table for negotiations to stop people dying," Zelenskyy continued.
Russia suggested that it could send a delegation to Minsk in Belarus, a nation led by close Putin ally, authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Friday, in a statement to Russian state media, that the Russian military has blocked the city of Kyiv from the west, and that Russia is now in control of a strategic cargo airport just outside the Ukrainian capital.
Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko told a news briefing Friday that the city has now entered a "defensive phase" as Russian troops move closer.
"The city has gone into a defensive phase. Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighborhoods saboteurs have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Friday that he is working with the General Prosecutor's Office on a case against Russia.
Kuleba cited attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage as examples of violations of the Rome Statute.
"We are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague," he wrote on Twitter. "Responsibility is inevitable."
China will feel emboldened in its aggression towards Taiwan after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to experts.
Taiwan reported that it dispatched fighters to caution nine Chinese planes that flew into its defensive airspace on the first day of Russian’s invasion. China has conducted similar flybys in the past, but the timing remains notable.
James Anderson, former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under President Trump, told Fox News Digital that China would be watching "intently" to see if Russia suffers "significant and lasting consequences" from its action in Ukraine and how the U.S. has responded.
Chinese state media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone Friday.
CCTV claims that Putin told Xi he was willing to hold "high-level talks" with Ukraine after Xi urged the Russian president to "abandon the Cold War mentality."
Pope Francis made a visit to the Russian Embassy to the Holy See Friday to "express his concern for the war," the AFP reported.
The visit lasted just over half an hour.
Armed Forces minister James Heappey told colleagues during a Question Time session with the House of Commons that talks are "ongoing" but he could not comment specifically on the talks.
He also noted that the U.K. continues to seek unanimous approval to cut Russia from the SWIFT bank system, but some countries continue to hold out.
Defense Minister Ben Wallace also spoke, referring to Putin as a dictator and echoing comments by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 60 of the 90 battalion tactical groups at Russia's disposal have deployed into Ukrainian territory.
Sky News estimated that 60 battalions would put between 30,000 to 60,000 troops on the ground.
The Armed Forces claimed in a statement that Russian morale was "extremely low."
The UEFA Champions League, one of the top soccer club competitions in the world, will host its final in Paris instead of St. Petersburg, Russia.
The Associated Press and The Times of London first reported the news, which follows Russia's war on Ukraine.
The final, a showcase event capping a tournament featuring the top soccer clubs across Europe, was scheduled to take place at St. Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena. After intense public pressure, UEFA is moving the game to the Stade de France.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense urged citizens late Friday morning to block Russians from advancing if they see military personnel or vehicles in their cities.
They said people should go out into the street with Ukrainian flags and shoot video of Russian troops on their phones.
"Let them know that they are not expected here, that they will be resisted by absolutely everyone. Show them that they are not liberators but invaders in a foreign land," the update said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday morning in separate tweets he had told EU President Ursula von der Leyen that more sanctions need to be imposed, he spoke to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and thanked him for $50 in aid and informed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the latest events in a call.
Russia has closed its airspace to British planes, Dutch news agency BNO reported Friday morning.
The U.K. has also closed its airspace to Russian planes and British Airways previously said it was avoiding flying over Russian airspace, according to Reuters.
Russian troops appear to have penetrated the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. Read more here.
Putin considers Kyiv inextricably linked to Russia. He has noted that Kyiv was the historic capital of the Rus people -- the group that eventually grew into Russia. He laid out his rationale for invading Ukraine and reuniting Kyiv with Russia last year, leaving a potential warning that the world appears to have missed.
Fox News contributor Kiron Skinner reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as conflict enters its second day.
A presidential adviser says Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site Thursday, where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.
Adviser Myhailo Podolyak said Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
In early morning video speech Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused NATO leaders of being afraid to say whether the country could join the organization but said, "We are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything."
"Today, I have asked 27 European leaders whether Ukraine will be in NATO," he said. "I have asked directly - everyone is afraid, no one answers. But we are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything. We are not afraid to defend our country, we are not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid to talk to Russia, we are not afraid to talk about anything, about security guarantees for our country, we are not afraid of talking about neutrality, we are not NATO members at the moment. But what guarantees will we get? And most importantly which countries will give us those guarantees?"
Zelenskyy has said he will remain in the capital city of Kyiv even as Russian troops close in. He said he is Vladimir Putin's "target number one."
Russian troops have reached the town of Vorzel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, the Ukrainian defense ministry announced on Twitter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put out a call for "effective international assistance" and an "anti-war coalition."
"We defend our freedom, our land," he tweeted. "We need effective international assistance. Discussed this with [Polish President Andrzej Duda]. Appealed to the Bucharest Nine for defense aid, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor. Together we have to put 🇷🇺 at the negotiating table. We need anti-war coalition."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took aim at NATO powers early Friday morning, accusing them of "watching from afar" as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
"This morning we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the world's most powerful forces are watching from afar," Zelenskyy said, according to reporting from the Kyiv Independent. "Did yesterday's sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough."
"Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later about how to end hostilities and stop this invasion." he continued. "The sooner the conversation begins, the smaller Russia's losses will be."
A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a Ukranian woman excoriating an occupying Russian soldier and telling him that he has no business in the country and will ultimately die there.
A transcript of the video, posted by Mashable Editor Chris Taylor, outlines the conversation with a woman holding an umbrella engaged in a shouting match with what appears to be a Russian soldier. The video has been viewed over 2 million times on Twitter.
