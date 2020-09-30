Real life Russell Stover given chocolate-themed wedding by candy brand

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this wedding.

A bride and groom were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime wedding because of their respective last names: Russell and Stover.

Bride Jessica Russell and her husband, Rich Stover, were given a chocolate affair to remember after American chocolatier Russell Stover caught wind of the pair's unique surname combination. The bride’s sister reached out to the company after the proposal to inform them of the upcoming Russell-Stover nuptials.

The wedding, which took place in Barnstead, N.H., last week, was decked out with Russell Stover-inspired decorations and themed cake.

The bride and groom were pleased with the touches.

“It's crazy how fast the day goes by, but it will certainly be memorable for us and our guests. The Russell Stover cake was the topic of our wedding conversation, and the guests loved the glasses and mini boxes they got to take home,” Russell said in an email shared with Fox News. “We can't thank everyone enough!”

Stover cited the cake as “a highlight of our day,” but said the guests were more impressed with the “custom mason jars and chocolate.”

Andy Deister, CEO of Russell Stover Chocolates, said he wishes the couple the best and was happy to be part of the festivities.

“We wish them nothing but the best and hope they cherish their special day forever,” he said.

In the pictures shared from the big day, chocolate touches were seen throughout – from the photobooth to the robes worn while the bride was getting ready.

