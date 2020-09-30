Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weddings
Published

Real life Russell Stover given chocolate-themed wedding by candy brand

Jessica Russell and Rich Stover had one chocolatey wedding

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this wedding.

A bride and groom were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime wedding because of their respective last names: Russell and Stover.

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PROPOSAL GOES VIRAL OVER BIKE ACCIDENT

Bride, Jessica Russell, and husband, Rich Stover, were given a chocolate affair to remember for their September wedding. 

Bride, Jessica Russell, and husband, Rich Stover, were given a chocolate affair to remember for their September wedding.  (Christian Patti for Russell Stover)

Bride Jessica Russell and her husband, Rich Stover, were given a chocolate affair to remember after American chocolatier Russell Stover caught wind of the pair's unique surname combination. The bride’s sister reached out to the company after the proposal to inform them of the upcoming Russell-Stover nuptials.

MAN GETS THROWN FROM BOAT AFTER MARRIAGE PROPOSAL FAIL IN VIRAL VIDEO

The chocolate touches were seen throughout the wedding. 

The chocolate touches were seen throughout the wedding.  (Christian Patti for Russell Stover)

The wedding, which took place in Barnstead, N.H., last week, was decked out with Russell Stover-inspired decorations and themed cake.

The bride and groom were pleased with the touches.

MAN PROPOSES TO GIRLFRIEND WITH 'WILL YOU MARRY ME?' TATTOO ON HIS CHEST

The cake was a highlight for both the bride and groom, which was a bespoke wedding cake designed by Russell Stover. 

The cake was a highlight for both the bride and groom, which was a bespoke wedding cake designed by Russell Stover.  (Christian Patti for Russell Stover)

“It's crazy how fast the day goes by, but it will certainly be memorable for us and our guests. The Russell Stover cake was the topic of our wedding conversation, and the guests loved the glasses and mini boxes they got to take home,” Russell said in an email shared with Fox News. “We can't thank everyone enough!”

The chocolate brand played a big role in the couple's holiday traditions.

The chocolate brand played a big role in the couple's holiday traditions. (Christian Patti for Russell Stover)

Stover cited the cake as “a highlight of our day,” but said the guests were more impressed with the “custom mason jars and chocolate.”

Andy Deister, CEO of Russell Stover Chocolates, said he wishes the couple the best and was happy to be part of the festivities.

“We wish them nothing but the best and hope they cherish their special day forever,” he said.

In the pictures shared from the big day, chocolate touches were seen throughout – from the photobooth to the robes worn while the bride was getting ready.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.

Trending in Lifestyle