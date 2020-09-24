Brooklyn Bridge proposal goes viral over bike accident

Proposals often come with a risk -- though not all of them end up with a photographer getting hit by a bicyclist.

That's what happened in a viral TikTok video shared by Joshua Rosario, 23.

“NYC proposal gone wrong,” Rosario wrote above a video showing himself get hit by a passing biker on the Brooklyn Bridge.

In the video, Rosario manages to dodge one cyclist in the bridge’s busy bike lane while he photographs his friend’s proposal. But unfortunately, Rosario steps out at the wrong moment and gets hit by a cyclist peddling from the opposite side.

“I‘m OK, I did not get any [injuries],” Rosario told Fox News via email. “No scratches or bruises from the hit. I was 100% okay, thankfully!”

Rosario’s video, which was captured by fellow friend Danamaia Martinez, was shared Tuesday and has received more than 1 million views on TikTok alone. It has also been shared heavily across other platforms.

Chris Vigo, the man seen proposing to his girlfriend, Angelina Rivera, told Fox News he had planned the special moment a month in advance (minus the accident, of course).

“She had no idea that it was getting proposed to,” Vigo said while adding that he disguised their date night as a group hangout with friends, which included Rosario and his trusty camera.

Vigo and Rosario worked out a signal for the proposal.

“When she's taking her solo pictures, tell her to turn around and look back at the camera, that you want to get her posing like that,” Vigo explained. “And when she turned around, I was going to be behind her on one knee. But after that, the proposal – that's when it went down. Josh tried to get his angle, went into the bike lane. And that's the story… He was so passionate about it, too.”

Despite the abrupt interruption, Rivera gladly accepted Vigo’s proposal. The happy couple hope to have a 2021 wedding if the pandemic lets up.

“It was a crazy experience, but it's something that I know we’re not going to forget,” Vigo added. “I went with my gut and did it and she said yes.”

