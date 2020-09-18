Man proposes to girlfriend with 'Will you marry me?' tattoo on his chest

Proposing to someone is a big moment, but this man took it to the next level with a tattoo.

Bruno Neves, who is 33 and from England, actually used a tattoo on his chest to propose to his girlfriend Patricia Calado, 34.

The tattoo, which said, “Will you marry me?” even included “Yes” and “No” boxes where Calado could give him her answer.

On Friday, the British news agency South West News Service shared a video of the moment Neves unveiled his tattoo and proposed to Calado at the tattoo parlor in Great Yarmouth.

In the video, Neves' new tattoo is covered with a bandage as he walks out to the waiting room where Calado is sitting on a couch, waiting for him.

Neves can be seen carefully removing the bandage and tape to reveal the question, still slightly red.

Calado can be heard laughing, saying, “You are crazy,” before someone at the tattoo parlor hands her a pen to mark her answer on Neves’ chest.

The video shows Calado and Neves laughing as she stands up and marks the “Yes” box on the tattoo.

After she marked the box, Neves returned to get the marking tattooed as well

Calado had no idea Neves was going to propose at the parlor -- or with a tattoo.

"It was a complete surprise,” she told SWNS. “I had no idea what he was having done that day. He has some tattoos on his body that he wants to get covered up, and sometimes I will go along with him and wait, so I thought it was all quite normal.

"I was quite confused when he came out and revealed the tattoo to me,” she added. “It took me a moment to realize what it was. Then I just laughed and told him, 'You're crazy'. But of course I ticked yes. I'm very happy."

Neves told SWNS that the proposal was “like a dream come true.”

"If it hadn't been for COVID, I would have done it sooner,” he said. “I had been planning the tattoo for around five or six months.

"I would not have done it if I had not been absolutely sure -- a tattoo is something you really have to think about,” he added.

Neves and Calado are hoping to get married in August next year.

