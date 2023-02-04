Reddit question about weird food combos gets over 17,000 comments: Here are the 50 strangest

On Reddit, a user named "Wildwoodflower" recently posed this question: "What's a food combo you love that people think you're weird for?"

In less than a day, more than 17,000 comments poured in as of publication time — with plenty of debate, disagreement and spicy dialogue woven through the replies.

Check out some of the top replies from an array of Reddit posters who weighed in with their unusual food preferences and the stories or reasons behind them.

What unique food combinations do you prefer?

Read this list — then share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Here's a selection of what people shared.

The first 10 food combos that others might find ‘weird’

"Sharp cheddar melted over the top of a slice of warm apple pie," wrote one person.

"Milk and spicy ramen," wrote another.

"Soup with banana," said still another.

"Salt and vinegar chips topped with sauerkraut," another user offered.

"I put honey on fried chicken," a user shared. "Learned it from my dad. Everyone that witnesses it is thrown off by it, but it's delicious."

"Tuna sandwich with BBQ chips inside," said another.

"I don't know why people think it's so weird but peanut butter and pickle sandwiches are so good," said one person.

"Peanut butter on pancakes," yet another person shared.

"Potato chips and SpaghettiOs," wrote one individual — who added, "I’ll eat chips without SpaghettiOs, but never SpaghettiOs without chips."

"Cheese and honey is the best thing on this planet."

10 more very intriguing food combo choices

"Chili with a cinnamon roll."

"Hotdog with cream cheese and caramelized onions."

"I always get strange looks when I put peanut butter with my waffles and syrup."

"Bagels with cream cheese, bacon and nacho cheese Doritos."

"Not me, but my partner frequently makes a peanut butter and onion sandwich."

"I enjoy nacho cheese Doritos with cottage cheese as dip."

"Fries dipped in mashed potatoes and gravy."

"Pepsi and milk."

"I love tamales. But I sometimes ... dip them in ranch dressing. Please do not kill me."

"Yogurt with cereal instead of milk — strawberry yogurt and Captain Crunch is my favorite for this."

Next batch of 10 unusual food combos

"Kiwi with kiwi skin."

"Pinto beans and cottage cheese."

"Ketchup with baby carrots."

"Honey Nut Cheerios with chocolate milk."

"I eat limes straight up when I’m stressed out and one time I did it with Nutella."

"Pastrami sandwich with a scoop of egg salad."

"Chicken noodle soup on top of mashed potatoes."

"A slice of Camembert cheese, raspberry on the top — all sprinkled with some pepper."

"Try spreading chocolate pudding on a Pringle. It's salty, it's sweet, it's delicious. I did, however, get some confused looks on people's faces when I referred to it as a PaP (pudding and Pringles) schmear."

"My dad likes sharp cheddar cheese with apple pie or brownies and wow is that an unexpected combination of goodness."

And 10 more intriguing food combos

"Scooping foie gras with pretzels."

"Popcorn and grapes. It's the ultimate combo [of] sweet and salty."

"Watermelon and pita bread. Alternate the bites. Bonus if the pita is a little bit dry."

"Sweet potatoes with goat cheese. Changed everything."

"A big bowl of popcorn with almost anything on top. Mac & cheese? Yep. Fried chicken? Yep. Salad? Yep. Blue cheese and toasted, sugared pecans? YEP. Steamed edamame? Yep. Vietnamese eggrolls? Yep."

"When I have a bowl of orange sherbet, I always add milk. My family thinks it’s weird, but it’s awesome."

"Cottage cheese rolled up in bologna with salt and pepper. It sounds awful and it's certainly unhealthy, but it's good."

"Spaghetti with a slice of bread with peanut butter on it."

"Cinnamon-sugared buttered toast with my mom’s meat sauce with red pepper flakes on top. I’m TELLING YOU it’s probably my favorite food in the world. I eat it like a folded sandwich. It’s soooooo savory and good and there’s all that Parmesan in the sauce! Just insanely indulgent and amazing."

"Cottage cheese with porridge."

Final 10 food combos that others might find ‘weird’

"Quesadilla and applesauce."

"I love mustard and pickles on my meatball subs. I know, I know — but it is amazing."

"Flambé plantains in Jack Daniels."

"Dipping Fritos in applesauce."

"My college roommate liked to mix cold, sliced strawberries in with his mac and cheese."

"Nutella topped with fresh onion."

"Crispy fried rice soaked in sweet coffee."

"Hear me out: fried chicken and cookie dough."

"Tomato and mayo sandwiches are the bomb."

"Cheerios and orange juice instead of milk."

Two other people who responded to the Reddit question, by the way, had their own take on this weighty food matter.

Wrote one person, "I really don't care what people think of what I eat, so the question is meaningless."

Said still another, "Reading through some of these — and suddenly soy sauce on my scrambled eggs doesn’t seem so weird."