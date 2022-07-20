Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

National Hot Dog Day: Nathan’s Famous, Frisch’s Big Boy offer hot dogs for a nickel

Nathan’s Famous strategic adviser James Walker celebrated the 'happiest' holiday

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
'Fox & Friends' celebrates National Hot Dog Day Video

'Fox & Friends' celebrates National Hot Dog Day

Fox News' Janice Dean live from FOX Square with James Walker from Nathan's Famous.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s National Hot Dog Day!

There’s no better way to ring in the special day than chomping down on a delicious and discounted dog.

Nathan’s Famous continues its National Hot Dog Day tradition by offering hot dogs for 5 cents — the same price tag as in 1916 — with qualifying purchases on July 20.

JOEY CHESTNUT DOWNS 63 HOT DOGS, WINS NATHAN'S FAMOUS CONTEST FOR 15TH TIME

Nathan’s Famous strategic adviser James Walker joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to share the news that nickel hot dogs would be sold not only at Nathan’s locations, but also at Ohio American fast food chain Frisch’s Big Boy.

A person holds three hot dogs during Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2022.

A person holds three hot dogs during Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2022. (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital)

Walker reminded Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean of her status as an official judge at this year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

"Super excited to see you again on this — the happiest of days — National Hot Dog Day," he said.

Nathan's Famous strategic adviser James Walker joined Fox News senior meteorologist on "Fox and Friends" to celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Nathan's Famous strategic adviser James Walker joined Fox News senior meteorologist on "Fox and Friends" to celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Fox News)

"It brings everyone together — their love of hot dogs," Dean responded.

Nathan’s is already planning its 2023 Independence Day contest, according to Walker.

NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY 2022: 5 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS ABOUT HOT DOGS

"We had such a good time this year," he said. 

"We’re looking to make next year’s contest … even more exciting."

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean tries a Nathan's chili cheese dog on "Fox and Friends" on July 20, 2022.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean tries a Nathan's chili cheese dog on "Fox and Friends" on July 20, 2022. (Fox News)

As Americans continue to celebrate one of the nation’s favorite treats all summer long, Dean took advantage of the Nathan’s hot dog truck parked at Fox Square in midtown Manhattan — and gave the chili cheese dog a try.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So good," she said between bites. "It’s a winner!"

"No better way to celebrate this happy holiday," Walker said.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.