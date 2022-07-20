National Hot Dog Day: Nathan’s Famous, Frisch’s Big Boy offer hot dogs for a nickel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s National Hot Dog Day!

There’s no better way to ring in the special day than chomping down on a delicious and discounted dog.

Nathan’s Famous continues its National Hot Dog Day tradition by offering hot dogs for 5 cents — the same price tag as in 1916 — with qualifying purchases on July 20.

Nathan’s Famous strategic adviser James Walker joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to share the news that nickel hot dogs would be sold not only at Nathan’s locations, but also at Ohio American fast food chain Frisch’s Big Boy.

Walker reminded Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean of her status as an official judge at this year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

"Super excited to see you again on this — the happiest of days — National Hot Dog Day," he said.

"It brings everyone together — their love of hot dogs," Dean responded.

Nathan’s is already planning its 2023 Independence Day contest, according to Walker.

"We had such a good time this year," he said.

"We’re looking to make next year’s contest … even more exciting."

As Americans continue to celebrate one of the nation’s favorite treats all summer long, Dean took advantage of the Nathan’s hot dog truck parked at Fox Square in midtown Manhattan — and gave the chili cheese dog a try.

"So good," she said between bites. "It’s a winner!"

"No better way to celebrate this happy holiday," Walker said.