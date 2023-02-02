Best home-delivery grocery apps of 2023

The beauty of having a smartphone is that there's pretty much an app for everything, including getting your groceries delivered right to your front door. Who doesn't love that? If you're not sure which one best suits you, I'm listing five of our top picks here for you.

iOS: 4.8 stars

Android: 4.4 stars

Instacart is available on both iOS and Android devices and has rave reviews from consumers. The service does have delivery fees for those who do not opt for a membership. However, the membership costs are reasonable. For just $99 per year or $9.99 per month, you’ll get free delivery for every order over $35. Having a membership will also exempt you from peak pricing when Instacart is busy. The delivery fee is between $3.99 and $7.99 per order for nonmembers, and orders under $35 cost more. The service also delivers in all 50 states, including Washington D.C. Keep an eye out for pricing at stores that do not say that it's the same as in-store prices.

Get Instacart

iOS: 4.9 stars

Android: 4.7 stars

Shipt serves customers throughout the United States from a variety of grocery stores, and people are loving it. Alcohol delivery is also permitted with Shipt in certain locations. To get a free delivery fee, you'll have to get a membership. The Shipt membership costs $99 annually or $10.99 per month, and your order must be at least $35. If your order is less than that, you have to pay a $7 delivery fee.

Get Shipt

iOS: 4.9 stars

Hungryroot is a great app for people with an iPhone or iPad. It specifically gears towards sending customers healthy food options every week. Delivery is available throughout every state in the U.S. except for Alaska and Hawaii. The app allows you to build a plan based on how much food you want to receive, and prices are personalized to your plan. The minimum order amount is $65, and that covers 3 meals that can serve 2 people each. Plus, there is no delivery fee.

Get Hungryroot

iOS: 4.9 stars

Android: 4.8 stars

Thrive Market is like Healthyroot, except this one is offered on both iOS and Android devices. It gears towards organic and non-GMO foods and can also cater to special diets and food allergies, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, Kosher, keto, and more. Membership is required and costs $59.95 per year or $5 a month. However, students, teachers, military members or veterans, first responders, and low-income families can apply for free membership. All orders over $49 get free shipping, and there is a $5.95 delivery charge if your order is below $49.

Get Thrive Market

iOS: 4.8 stars

Android: 3.6 stars

Boxed is unique because it allows users to buy everyday groceries in bulk without having to pay a membership fee. It is available for home and business delivery throughout the United States, and shipping is free on all orders over $49 for nonmembers. If you do get a Boxed Up membership, it costs $49 per year, plus you’ll earn 2% cash back, free shipping on orders $19.98 and more, and exclusive discounts.

Get Boxed

Grocery delivery Pro Tip

Put down your tech and go old school. Walk into your favorite local grocery store and ask the manager which app offers the best prices to customers for groceries delivered. I bet you'll get a helpful, honest answer that saves you money.

