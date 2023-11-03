Rabbis and Christian leaders call for 'National Day of Prayer for Israel' on Monday, Nov. 6

Christian leaders and rabbis are calling for Monday, Nov. 6, to be a "National Day of Prayer for Israel" as the country marks the 30th day after the Oct. 7 massacre.

Rabbi Yehuda Glick, a former member of Israel's Knesset, wrote a letter addressed to Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, and Rabbi David Lau, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, calling for unified prayer for the sake of the country, reported the website Israel365.

"It will be 30 days since the terrible and cruel massacre that took place in our country on the day of Simchat Torah," said Glick in the letter, which was co-signed by more than a dozen members of the Knesset.

"Since that bitter day, we have been in the midst of a hard war with the cruelest of our enemies, a war that exacts an unbearably heavy price on us every day."

ISRAELI FATHER PLEADS WITH AMERICANS TO HELP SAVE HIS WIFE AND THREE CHILDREN HELD HOSTAGE IN GAZA

"We, the members of the Knesset from the various factions, hereby turn to you and request that a call be issued from the Chief Rabbinate of Israel to all the people of Israel for a day of prayer and supplication," wrote Glick.

"We suggest that the Chief Rabbinate issue a call to the entire public to gather in the synagogues in every city and town and in every locality to cry out before the Lord of the world."

"We are in a time of trouble of which there is none greater," he wrote.

He added that a call for prayer from the chief rabbis "will be powerful and will encourage the entire public to gather together in all the synagogues all over the world."

Rabbi Glick's letter has received support from other rabbis in Israel, reported the website Israel365.

EMERGENCY PRAYERS 'FOR PEACE OF JERUSALEM' FROM RABBI BEAR WEIGHT OF YEARS AND HISTORY: 'GOD BLESS ISRAEL'

Joel C. Rosenberg, an evangelical Christian author who lives in Israel with his family, published a column on Nov. 1 in All Israel News calling for a national day of prayer.

Rosenberg is editor-in-chief of the website.

"As evangelical Christians, let us be showing true compassion for every Israeli and Palestinian who has lost loved ones, and providing tangible aid and comfort and compassion for every Israeli and Palestinian who is being traumatized by this war of Hamas’ diabolical making," said Rosenberg in his piece.

"Yet, let us do more than mourn."

"I humbly ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and the entire Knesset to publicly call for a National Day of Prayer, based on the promise we read in 2 Chronicles 7:14," wrote Rosenberg.

AMID ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR, THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE SIGN UP TO PRAY AND DO MITZVOT FOR ISRAELI SOLDIERS

The Bible passage 2 Chronicles 7:14 states, "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

"Millions of American evangelicals turn to these Scriptures as they seek the Lord to send national revival and a Great Awakening to their country," wrote Rosenberg.

He said, however, that "this verse is not a promise to America. It is specifically a promise made to the nation of Israel."

FAITH LEADERS RESPOND TO ATTACKS ON ISRAEL: ‘WE MUST PRAY THAT THIS TERROR COMES TO AN END IMMEDIATELY

The National Day of Prayer, said Rosenberg, would bring spiritual fruit to the hostages, soldiers, those who mourn — and the nation as a whole.

The National Day of Prayer, said Rosenberg, would bring spiritual fruit to the hostages, soldiers, those who mourn — and the nation as a whole.

On Nov. 2, Rosenberg, again writing in All Israel News, said that "a range of Israeli Orthodox Jewish leaders" as well as evangelical pastors from around the world, have reached out to him in support of his previous column.

Oded Revivi, mayor of the city of Efrat and an Orthodox Jew, issued a statement endorsing Rosenberg's column and calling for a day of prayer.

"The head of the Efrat Local Council, Oded Revivi, is calling on Chief Rabbi David Lau and elected officials to establish a national day of prayer this coming Monday," he said on November 1.

"There is no doubt that there is a place to declare a National Day of Prayer, as early as this coming Monday when we will mark the 30th anniversary of the terrorist attack with Simchat Torah," he said.

'PEOPLE OF ISRAEL NEED OUR PRAYERFUL SUPPORT,' SAY US FAITH LEADERS FROM COAST TO COAST AS WAR CONTINUES

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 News, is encouraging Christian leaders to join in on the National Day of Prayer as well.

Israel 365 News is, according to its website, centered on "reporting on the holy work of pro-Israel Christians in support of the people and Land of Israel" and "highlighting God’s role in current events and the fulfillment of His prophecies before our eyes."

Weisz suggests that Christians pray Psalm 122 on Monday, Nov. 6, "appealing to the God of Israel in heartfelt prayer for the peace of Jerusalem."

Psalm 122 6-7 states, "Pray for the peace of Jerusalem! May they prosper who love you! Peace be within your walls, and security within your towers!"

"Pray for the peace of Jerusalem! May they prosper who love you! Peace be within your walls, and security within your towers!"

Weisz has spoken previously to Fox News about the importance of Christians and Jews praying together for peace in the Holy Land during this time.

AS POPE FRANCIS CALLS FOR ANOTHER DAY OF FASTING AND PRAYER FOR PEACE IN MIDDLE EAST, FAITH LEADERS RESPOND

"The world is looking for political solutions, and we're looking for spiritual solutions ... [We're] bridging the two communities and having rabbis and pastors together praying to the same God," he told Fox News in late October.

"There's a lot of history between Jews and Christians," he also said.

"There are a lot of reasons why Jews and Christians don't ordinarily get together."

"However, since I started the organization, I felt that the relationship was crucial — and crucial in so many ways for the security of Israel, as we're seeing today, but also for really the stability of the United States as a Judeo-Christian country," he said.

The call for a National Day of Prayer for Israel is the latest in interfaith work and prayer for peace.

The website Just One Thing launched shortly after the Oct. 7 attacks. On the website, people can sign up to do good deeds, or mitzvot, in honor of a member of the Israeli military.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

People of all faiths and levels of observance are welcome to participate, Aki Stein, founder of Just One Thing, told Fox News Digital.

Stein told Christian groups about Just One Thing — and that he welcomes their involvement prayers and spiritual support, and that "the [faith] outpouring has been just out of this world," he said.

On October 17, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, marked a day of fasting and prayer by Christians around the world for peace in the Middle East.

Shortly afterward, Pope Francis called for another day of fasting and prayer for peace to be held on Oct. 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pope also scheduled a prayer vigil of "an hour of prayer in a spirit of penance to implore peace in our time, peace in this world," on the evening of Oct. 27 at St. Peter's Basilica.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.