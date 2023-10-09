Faith leaders respond to attacks on Israel: 'We must pray that this terror comes to an end immediately'

As war continues in Israel after a Saturday morning shock attack by Hamas and Islamic jihad militants — with at least 1,100 people killed and more than 2,000 wounded to date — faith leaders shared with Fox News Digital their reactions and responses to the terrorism.

"In addition to Judaism being a religious faith, the Jewish people around the world are a family, who experience triumph and tragedy as one," said Rabbi Pinchas Taylor of Plantation, Florida.

"With Jews under attack anywhere in the world, Jews around the world feel pained and even personally more at risk," he added. "The horrific news stories coming out of Israel this past weekend are some of the darkest moments in recent Jewish history."

He said as well, "Hamas is an evil terrorist group that is purposefully killing civilians. Mothers. Babies. Families. Their founding charter calls for the destruction of all Jews. They embody darkness and destruction and set their vile attack this weekend on what is meant to be the happiest holiday on the Jewish calendar."

Taylor, who is director of the American Faith Coalition, a nonprofit that works to advance the spiritual values shared in the Hebrew Bible, said, "Many people are feeling powerless and confused and want to help and be involved in some way. It's crucial to remember that the greatest way to personally fight darkness is by adding in light."

Taylor added that "acts of unity, expressions of goodness and kindness, faith and solidarity play an important role in eradicating darkness from this world. Those who are part of the Jewish people may want to consider taking on an extra mitzvah, as doing something Jewish is not only an act of solidarity, but spiritually uplifts someone on the other side of the world."

"Those who are not part of the Jewish people," he said, "may want to consider reaching out to someone in your life that is Jewish, and letting them know that you're thinking about them and that they're not alone."

"May we soon see in the most revealed way that the Land of Israel is, as described in scripture, the place where ‘the Eyes of God are always upon.’"

He added, "Praying, in particular the Psalms, is a powerful spiritual ammunition that all people of goodwill have at their disposal, and we must pray that this terror comes to an end immediately."

Taylor continued, "May this scourge of evil soon be annihilated, may the hostages in Gaza soon be returned to safety, and may we soon see in the most revealed way that the Land of Israel is, as described in scripture, the place where ‘the Eyes of God are always upon.’"

Pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington, who runs Grace Community Church outside Seattle, "As we watch heartbreaking videos of civilians being taken captive and buildings destroyed, we grieve together."

He added, "In Psalm 122, verse 6, God exhorts us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. This significant and influential city is the apple of God's eye (Zechariah 2:8). Take time to pray today for the tragedy that is unfolding there."

He said there are "specific ways you can intercede and ask God for help (Psalm 121:1-2)."

Pastor Bradley listed those ways in an email to Fox News Digital.

"Pray for leaders in Israel and America to have wisdom in this war and make the right decisions in handling the situation. (1 Timothy 2:1-2)."

"Pray for people to turn to God and find salvation in Jesus (1 Timothy 2:3-4)."

"Pray for the protection of innocent people who are in danger now (Psalm 91)."

"Pray for God's comfort and peace for those who have lost loved ones and homes (2 Corinthians 1:2-4)."

"Pray for the war to end and how you can promote peace (Matthew 5:9)."

"Pray for God's intervention and rescue (Psalm 46:1)."

"Pray for the nations to seek God and know Him (Psalm 46:10)."

Bradley added, "God loves the world and people from all countries, including both Jews and Gentiles. There will be people from every tribe and tongue in heaven (Revelation 7:9)."

He continued, "God has a special plan for the nation of Israel (Romans chapters 9-11). The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob has not forgotten His plan or promises. Reconstituted as a nation in 1948 in the Promised Land — this is another example of God's provision."

The pastor noted that "the fact that Israel still exists as a nation is a testimony to the faithfulness of God. How else could they have survived the continual attacks over thousands of years?"

Bradley added, "Calling on God together as a country has been the pattern and key to survival for both Israel and America when facing significant challenges and threats. God is gracious, hears our prayers and welcomes anyone home when they return to Him."

Pastor Bradley said, "In Matthew chapter 24, verses 6-8, Jesus taught that there will be wars and rumors of wars, with nation rising against nation as we near His return. Those violent conflicts are the beginning of birth pains. We don't know when Jesus will return, but we know He will."

He said that "Jesus has kept all of His promises, and every one of His prophecies has been true. He will return as King of Kings and Lord of Lords."

He noted that while "we don't know how this war in Israel will play out, we do know that Israel will be the focus of the entire world as we approach the second coming of Jesus."

He also said, "There will not be ultimate peace in the Middle East until Jesus, the Prince of Peace, returns."