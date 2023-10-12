Amid Israel-Hamas war, thousands of people sign up to pray and do mitzvot for Israeli soldiers

A new website encouraging people to do simple good deeds as a way of giving spiritual support for Israeli soldiers received thousands of signups in less than a week.

The website, Just One Thing, was the brainchild of the New York-based Aki Stein and his team at Digital Artistry Marketing.

"I got back to work on Monday after a holiday and I sat in my office and I honestly just started weeping, just from all the videos and everything," Stein told Fox News Digital in a phone interview on Thursday.

He said he "honestly felt helpless" at what was happening in Israel — but knew there was something he could do to help out.

Along with his "amazing and incredible team," Stein launched the website.

It immediately took off, receiving over 10,000 matches in its first day.

That number has since grown to more than 50,000.

"We never imagined that this would ever become what it is," he told Fox News Digital. "But the idea was simple: Our soldiers are out there fighting for us."

In Judaism, Stein explained, "we believe that we might not be able to fight, but our learning, our mitzvot, our good deeds, help put an end to this" — and keep the soldiers safe.

"Mitzvot" is the plural of "mitzvah," which translates to "commandment."

On the site, users enter their names, emails, their Hebrew names (if they have one) and what sort of "kabalah," or commitment to do something for the betterment of the world, they plan on doing for their soldier.

Examples of kabalahs listed on the site include pledging to keep kosher, refraining from speaking negatively about others, saying extra prayers, or observing shabbos.

"It's basically doing something, just making a positive change," said Stein.

The name of a soldier to pray for or dedicate a mitzvah or kabalah to will then be emailed to users.

Some people, said Stein, are saving the names of their soldiers on their phones or keeping the name in a prominent place as a reminder of their commitment.

Stein said the names of soldiers were submitted after news of his website took off in Jewish circles.

"Obviously we had thousands of people make commitments. We needed [names of] soldiers," he said.

A request was put out for anyone who knew an IDF soldier to submit the first name and/or Hebrew name for prayer purchases.

"The outpouring has been just out of this world."

"We pray for people by [Hebrew] names," said Stein.

"And we just slowly built from there. A lot of people just sent in names, and it accumulates very, very quickly."

The website has inspired some people to become more observant in their faith, particularly if they were not raised in a religiously observant home, said Stein.

"This week we're going to have over 1,000 people keeping Shabbat for the first time," he said.

The popularity of the site has prompted its growth.

On Thursday, Just One Thing launched a Spanish-language website for people in Latin America.

Even in the short time his site has been live, Stein said that he has seen immense spiritual fruit.

Some people who have pledged kabalahs have been matched with soldiers they know or are related to, including one woman who was matched with her own son, he said.

People of all faiths and levels of observance are welcome to participate, said Stein.

He told Fox News Digital that he had spoken to Christian groups about Just One Thing — and that he welcomes their involvement, prayers, and spiritual support.

