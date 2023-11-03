Israeli father pleads with Americans to help save his wife and three children held hostage in Gaza

Israeli farmer Avihai Brodutch has suffered an unending nightmare for four weeks.

His wife and three children, ages 10 to 4, have been missing since Hamas terrorists overwhelmed their home and their community in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"I plead to the American people, and to the leaders of America, to try to help solve this situation," Brodutch told Fox News Digital by phone from Israel on Friday.

ISRAELI MOM RECOUNTS LAST CALL FROM TERRIFIED DAUGHTER AS ‘BRING THEM HOME NOW’ VOWS TO FIND HAMAS HOSTAGES

He asked that Americans "do everything they can so that children can be back with their families."

Since that day, he's received no word on whether his wife and children are even alive.

"I’m still without my kids. My kids don’t have a dad. I don’t know how they’re feeling. If they’re cold. If they’re eating. If they're healthy. It’s taken too long. It doesn’t make any sense to us. It’s been so long."

"I plead to the American people, and to the leaders of America … to do everything they can so that children can be back with their families."

Brodutch, 42, was away from their kibbutz of Kfar Azain in southern Israel, a mile from the Gaza border, when Hamas swooped in to attack soft targets like defenseless civilians at a music festival in their homes.

Brodutch’s wife, Hagar, 40, and the couple's three children — daughter Ofri, 10, son Yuval, 8, and son Uirah, 4 — have all been missing since that day.

He believes that a fourth child — a neighborhood girl — is with his family, he was told afterward; she arrived at their house that day covered in blood after the terrorists murdered her parents.

"It's not only me," the distraught father said. "There are 32 children over there held captive. Mothers over there as well. Just regular people being held captive."

Brodutch is staying temporarily in an area north of Tel Aviv while his kibbutz remains unlivable.

HOMESCHOOLED CHILDREN PAY TRIBUTE TO MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT FR. EMIL KAPAUN AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

"We live just simple lives," he said. "I'm a farmer and now I study nursing and [am] hoping to switch."

His interview with Fox News Digital was facilitated by Bring Them Home Now (stories.bringthemhomenow.net), a grassroots volunteer organization in Tel Aviv.

It formed in the immediate hours after the attack and is determined to bring home all those who are suspected of being held captive by Hamas.

Brodutch said he at least has something now he didn't have in the first 24 hours after the attack.

PROTESTER AT NYU PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLY SPITS ON ‘JEWISH’ SIGN, EQUATES WITH ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’

Brodutch still has hope.

He feared his family was killed in the attack while he was away.

He returned to his home and his devastated community the following day, Sunday, Oct. 8, to learn that neighbors saw his family being led away toward Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"There were no bodies found, there were no signs of violence at our house," he said.

"That's all I know. I'm not sure if there was no violence afterward," he added.

He also found hope in a meeting he had during a brief trip to Washington, D.C., with officials from Qatar.

"I was very encouraged by the meeting. The ambassador had a very strong presence. He gave me hope. I know Qatar has a lot of influence in the Middle East."

"I don’t know how they’re feeling. If they’re cold. If they’re eating. If they're healthy."

He also hopes the power, might and compassion of the American people can help bring his wife, three children, and all of the 240 or so civilians who are currently being held hostage back home to safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The United States is a strong supporter of humanity and democracy," he said.

"I really plead to them to help."