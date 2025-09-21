Rabbi honors Charlie Kirk's enduring legacy of defending Israel 'with clarity and courage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American rabbi is pointing out that Charlie Kirk's impact will last far beyond his commitment to the Christian faith — and notes that Kirk "defended Israel with clarity and courage."

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor of the American Faith Coalition, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told Fox News Digital, "Charlie Kirk was far more than a political commentator. He was a man of deep and unapologetic faith who lived every day guided by conviction and compassion — and in doing so, he made America a better country."

Pinchas added that Kirk "loved his family fiercely, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Jewish people, and defended Israel with clarity and courage."

At a time when antisemitism in this country "too often rears its head," added Pinchas, "Charlie’s loyalty and friendship reminded Jews everywhere that they were not alone."

The rabbi's comments come as more than 100,000 are said to be attending the memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday to honor Kirk's legacy.

The rabbi pointed out that Kirk, "even within his own political circles, where extremes and conspiracies threatened to hijack the conversation, he was a voice of sanity, reason and principle."

He added, "He did not run from disagreement. He welcomed it — knowing that real growth comes when we learn to listen, debate and engage with dignity."

Pinchas said that Charlie Kirk, who was only 31 at the time of his death, "also understood something at the very heart of this nation. He knew that America’s greatness rests on the values of the Hebrew Bible, the shared Judeo-Christian tradition that teaches us about justice, freedom, and the divine image within every human being."

The rabbi added, "His life was a testimony to the power of living by faith and building bridges across communities."

He said that while "we mourn his loss, we also carry forward his message. If America can return to living by those God-centered values, our nation will not only endure — it will rise higher, shine brighter, and become stronger together."

Among the speakers at Sunday's memorial service in Glendale are President Donald J. Trump and Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk.

