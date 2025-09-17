Charlie Kirk remembered as friend of Israel, allies slam conspiracy theories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, some critics of Israel have sought to drive a wedge between the conservative activist and the Jewish state, mischaracterizing his recent statements and making wild, unfounded accusations.

Within hours of Kirk’s murder — and before a suspect was identified — unhinged conspiracies spread across social media. The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism found thousands of posts containing the baseless claims.

Seemingly aware of the effort to co-opt Kirk’s legacy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogized him as a champion of "speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization."

WHAT I LEARNED FROM DEBATING CHARLIE KIRK, AND WHERE THE COUNTRY GOES FROM HERE

Mike Huckabee, Washington's ambassador to Israel, also took to X to condemn the misinformation. "It’s painful to see people back in the US attempt to get clicks & make $$ by making up outrageous lies while exploiting the death of Charlie Kirk whose impact & character the propagandists will never have. @IsraeliPM sets the record straight."

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, who spoke with Charlie Kirk via Zoom the night before his assassination, told Fox News Digital that while Kirk voiced criticism at times, he remained strongly supportive of Israel.

"The meeting was one he initiated," Wolicki said. "He was heading out on a campus tour the next day and knew he’d face many questions about Israel. He wanted to hear what I had to say on issues he expected to be asked about. Why would he do that if he had abandoned Israel? The very fact the meeting happened proves he had not."

Wolicki noted that only a month earlier, Kirk had been attacked by critics for being "too supportive" of Israel. Although they did not discuss the origins of his views, Wolicki pointed to Kirk’s evangelical Christian beliefs, which he said aligned with the right of the Jewish nation to thrive.

"He said publicly many times that he believed the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people and that he supported Israel’s war against Hamas," Wolicki added. "He was not soft on our enemies. He supported Israel, even when he was critical."

In a video of a May debate at Cambridge that went viral, Kirk staunchly defended the Jewish state.

"When you declare war on Israel, expect a firestorm in reaction," he declared. "On Shabbat, Hamas invaded Israel, deciding to go recklessly to music concerts, to homes, to kibbutzes and taking 200-plus hostages. They knew what they were doing ...

LIBERAL PROFESSORS’ GROUP BACKS FACULTY SPEECH AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION, SILENT ON CONDEMNING ATTACK

"A tragic truth of war is that civilians die. I don’t like it, and you don’t like it," he continued. "And they brought it upon themselves. The only operation and entity to blame is the leadership of Hamas, not the Israeli government, for fighting this defensive war. ... There is a good guy and there is a bad guy."

Last month, Charlie Kirk appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, describing himself as having a "bulletproof resume" when it comes to defending Israel on both college campuses and social media.

"I believe in the scriptural land rights given to Israel, I believe in the fulfillment of prophecy. I am not a theologian, but I’m a Christian. My life was changed in Israel—the spiritual energy there is so amazing. I want them to win, and I’ve said that repeatedly," Kirk said.

He added that he often has "less ability sometimes online to criticize the Israeli government without backlash than actual Israelis do."

"I want civilization to win. I want the West to win. I don’t want the Islamo-fascist barbarians to storm the gates of Jerusalem. I want the holy sites protected. I believe in the Holy Land, I love that Jesus walked on water there and rose from the dead," he said.

Kirk stressed his personal bond with Israel but warned against hostile reactions to criticism saying the result could eventually be the "weakening and deflating of two of your strongest advocates if that continues."

HAMAS PLOTS INFILTRATION AT US-BACKED GAZA AID SITE, FORCES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN

One of the Chief Rabbis of Israel, David Yosef, sent a letter to Kirk’s family, expressing his "deep sorrow" over the assassination of "a clear and unwavering voice of truth."

Josh Nass, a former conservative youth commentator, met Kirk in 2012, when Kirk was just launching his organization, Turning Point USA.

"If you take Israel out of the picture, what Charlie dedicated his life to simply falls apart. He thought our value system was collapsing and was very passionate about the need to fight the culture war. His love for Israel was incredibly real and sincere. I know that because he told me so himself," Nass said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel Ganz, head of the Yesha Council — the umbrella organization of local authorities in Judea and Samaria — reacted to Kirk’s assassination, saying his community "bow[ed] their heads in mourning over the murder of a friend and lover of Israel."

In the spirit of coexistence that Kirk promoted, dozens of Christians and Jews gathered on Wednesday atop Jerusalem’s Temple Mount to honor him. They prayed for peace for Kirk’s widow and children, offering strength and solidarity in their time of grief.