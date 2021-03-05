Queen Elizabeth 'delighted' with two new corgi puppies: report

It’s good to be queen – but maybe even better to be her dog.

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly welcomed two new dogs into the royal household. The news comes as the queen's husband Prince Philip recovers after heart surgery, and ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's searing tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about their struggles within "The Firm," set to air on Sunday.

Things may have been ruff at Windsor Castle, but the monarch’s spirits are said to have been lifted by the corgi pups. On Friday, Today confirmed the pets have joined the royal family. The ages, genders and names of the new pups remains unknown.

"The Queen is delighted. It’s unthinkable that the Queen wouldn’t have any corgis," a source told The Sun. "Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle while Philip is in hospital."

The corgis were reportedly gifted to the 94-year-old monarch, and are believed to be the queen’s first not descended from Susan, the corgi she received for her 18th birthday in 1944.

The family continued to breed dogs from Susan’s lineage, with Elizabeth owning at least 30 Pembroke Welsh corgis descended from her through the years. Whisper, the last of the royal line, passed away in October 2018.

Since then, Elizabeth has been kept company by a dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) named Candy. Another dorgi named Vulcan passed away in November 2020, Page Six reports.

The dog-loving queen isn’t the only royal who’s recently welcomed a new furry friend into her life. Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly adopted a cocker spaniel puppy in late last year, and the entire Cambridge clan is said to be "besotted" with the new addition.