Queen Elizabeth hiring new personal assistant at Buckingham Palace

It's good to be queen – and it's probably grand to work for her, too.

Queen Elizabeth is hiring a new personal assistant, seeking an impeccable candidate to help run the show at Buckingham Palace in London.

The Royal Household recently posted the opening for the full-time gig, describing the right hire as organized, efficient and comfortable working in a fast-paced, "high profile" environment.

Reporting to a senior manager within the Private Secretary’s Office, the new hire will coordinate calendars, correspondence, meetings and appointments, drawing from their past experience as a personal assistant for “board-level individuals” to keep cool under pressure.

Drama queens need not apply, as the Royal Household seeks applicants with excellent interpersonal communication skills who take pride in their work.

The personal assistant will be hired for a two-year stint from January 2021 to January 2023, perhaps playing a hand in coordinating the four-day “blockbuster weekend of celebrations” reportedly in the works to celebrate Elizabeth’s 70-year reign in 2022.

Travel is also required for the position, though the idea of quick trips to the Queen’s vacation homes like Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, and Balmoral Castle in Scotland sure sound like work perks.

Interested applicants should quickly revise their royal resumes, as the job posting closes on Friday. According to a LinkedIn listing, over 200 hopefuls have already applied.

