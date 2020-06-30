The Queen's vacation house has a surprising and stinky problem

This is not considered the royal treatment.

A popular castle in Scotland is apparently seeing the negative effects of the nearby public bathrooms. While it seems that tourists are still visiting the grounds, they are apparently making a bit of a mess.

Balmoral Castle in Scotland is famous for being one of Queen Elizabeth’s vacation homes. This has made it a popular spot, even during the coronavirus pandemic. Its 50,000-acre property has paths and monuments for visitors to check out.

Unfortunately, there apparently aren’t too many places to go to the bathroom after the public facilities were closed.

This has caused a problem with some pedestrians apparently relieving themselves on the grounds, the New York Post reports. The problem has seemingly gotten so bad that staffers have taken to social media to shed light on the situation.

“Disappointed to see so many wipes discarded on the Estate today. Next to paths and monuments. Please remember there are no public toilets open for miles around at the moment," the Balmoral Castle’s Twitter account posted,

The message appeared alongside several photos of discarded wipes, some tucked into bushes, others sitting openly in the grass. At least one appeared to be near a stone structure of some kind.

When some users complained about the bathroom situation, the Balmoral Castle account responded, “Part of the problem is that we are seeing a lot of non-biodegradable wipes being discarded in the countryside. Also, people are choosing to relieve themselves right next to busy paths or monuments rather than move a little bit further away to avoid contamination.”