Ryan Reynolds responds to Queen Elizabeth launching her own gin line

Ryan Reynolds is keeping an eye on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who is said to have launched a new gin brand.

The 94-year-old monarch’s company, Sandringham Gin, recently been launched and the spirits retail for $67 per half-liter bottle, according to Marie Claire.

Each bottle is sourced from ingredients grown at Sandringham Estate, the queen’s private residence. It is distilled at the royal estate and includes Chinese persimmons and “foliage from myrtle plants.”

Reynolds, who acquired a stake in Aviation American Gin in 2018 and eventually became a co-owner alongside spirits giant Diageo, took notice of the British monarch’s growing gin business.

“If she imposes a Gin Tax, I promise a revolution,” Reynolds joked on Twitter when he caught wind of the news Saturday afternoon.

Minutes later, the 44-year-old actor’s spirits company, Aviation American Gin, tweeted out another joke that directly tagged Reynolds.

“Surprisingly this was on @VancityReynolds 2020 Bingo Card,” the tweet said.

It’s not the first time Reynolds and Aviation American Gin have taken the opportunity to make a comedic jab in its marketing. In December of last year, the star’s brand made headlines after it recruited actress Monica Ruiz from a divisive Peloton ad to make a humorous commercial for its gin, by using the controversy.

Reynolds likely won’t have to worry about competition from the queen, though.

Sandringham Gin is only available in the U.K. and won’t be shipped internationally. The same is true for the Buckingham Palace Gin the Royal Collection Trust launched over the summer.

Moreover, it can take up to two weeks to deliver Sandringham Gin throughout the 93,628-square-mile country due to the small batches the company will be distilling, the company notes on its product page.

