Plant-based 'Beyond Burger' Halloween costume is the latest 'curve-hugging' look you never saw coming

Good thing she’s wearing that “plant-based” signifier on her head. Otherwise this costume might be super dumb!

Online retailer Yandy is once again sexualizing concepts that never needed sexualizing — e.g., children’s TV hosts, tariffs, etc. — with its new-for-2019 “Beyond Burger” costume.

The costume, which features a dress designed to resemble a burger, appears to be capitalizing on the trend of plant-based “meat” spearheaded by such companies as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

“You may think this is impossible, but it's not!” a description of the costume reads. “Be the yummiest artificial patty between buns in this exclusive Beyond Burger costume.”

The “curve-hugging” outfit, as it’s described, comes complete with a “tan tube dress with a speckled bust seed print” and a “matching headband with PLANT BASED printed on a red flag.” According to photos provided on the website, there also appears to be a stamp, "Certified: Not Grade A," on the rear of the skirt.

The whole getup currently retails for $36.95, unless buyers want to order the platform pumps and seamless fishnet pantyhose Yandy suggests as the perfect items to “complete the look.”

Yandy, however, at least appears to have a sense of humor about its own offerings, having recently admitted on Twitter that the brand is “no stranger to Halloween criticism.”

“Look, we’re no stranger to Halloween criticism,” the brand wrote alongside a link to eight of its “kookiest” costume ideas.

“We’ve had a lot of interesting costumes grace the pages of our sexy site,” Yandy continued, “but we love that Halloween is all about dressing up and embodying the spirit of a new character.”