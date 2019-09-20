Fashion Nova debuts skimpy Halloween costumes inspired by pop stars

Even though Halloween is still over a month away, the folks behind the scenes at online fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova have already dropped a collection of pop star-inspired outfits sure to hit all the right notes on All Hallows Eve.

This year’s collection of unofficial, celebrity-inspired looks evidently took inspiration from hitmakers Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Cardi B and Lil’ Kim, as well as late sirens Selena Quintanilla and Aaliyah. The costumes draw from looks made famous by the women on both the stage and the red carpet, as noted by Page Six on Thursday.

LINGERIE RETAILER RELEASES SEXY 'MR. ROGERS'-THEMED COSTUME

Though the designs skew to the skimpy side, they don’t come cheap — the six starlet-inspired looks retail between $60 and $90, respectively.

J.Lo fans may be eager to get their hands on Fashion Nova's “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” gown, based on the performer’s infamous plunging green Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys.

Madonna’s legendary cone bra outfit has also been reincarnated into the “Take a Bow” look, a retro, yet bold choice for Oct. 31.

Cardi B also made the cut in an aptly dubbed “Money Moves” suit like the one she sported on the cover of hit 2018 album “Invasion of Privacy,” albeit with noticeably less fabric.

Halloween queens who dare to bare might also delight in Fashion Nova's skin-tight “Crush On You” purple catsuit, inspired by Lil’ Kim’s legendary attire at the 1999 MTV Music Awards. Late songstresses Aaliyah and Quintanilla also received tributes with the “One In a Million” and “La Flor” costumes.

Excited Fashion Nova shoppers have since taken to Twitter to gush over the retailer’s festive Halloween set in general – even though the spooky holiday is still more than a month away.

