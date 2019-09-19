Expand / Collapse search
Published

Sexy 'Mr. Rogers'-themed costume is released by lingerie retailer Yandy

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Yandy creates 'sexy' Duchess Meghan-inspired costumeVideo

Yandy creates 'sexy' Duchess Meghan-inspired costume

Lingerie company Yandy has unveiled its Meghan Duchess of Sussex-themed wedding costume... and it's much shorter than what people might remember.

Nothing is sacred when it comes to Yandy’s Halloween costume collection, not even late children’s television hosts.

MOM DRESSES IN UNICORN COSTUME TO SURPRISE DAUGHTER AT BUS STOP, ADORABLE VIDEO SHOWS

Yandy has released a sexy costume for women based on Fred Rogers, the host of popular PBS television series "Mr. Rogers."

Yandy has released a sexy costume for women based on Fred Rogers, the host of popular PBS television series "Mr. Rogers." (Yandy)

The company known for its hyper-sexual – and controversial – costumes has released its newest offering, the “Nicest Neighbor” outfit, which appears to be a tighter and shorter female version of its Mr. Rogers-themed “Be My Neighbor” option.

The “Nicest Neighbor” comes with what looks like a variation on the late children’s television icon’s signature tie and sweater – though this one is cropped to show off the wearer’s midriff, and has a plunging neckline, which the tiny tie tucks into.

In addition to the snug zip-up sweater top is a pair of grey hot pants, which resemble a much, much shorter version of Mr. Fred Rogers’ grey dress pants.

The costume and lingerie online retailer has had “sexy” versions of celebrities in the past, including a Meghan Markle wedding costume and “sexy” “The Handmaid’s Tale” costume, which was eventually pulled due to backlash.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.