Permanent marker used to cover student’s ‘extreme’ hairstyle

An assistant principal at a Texas junior high school took the dress code a little too seriously.

As revealed in a Facebook post, a student named Juelz showed up to Berry Miller Jr. High on April 17 with a haircut that was deemed inappropriate. According to the school’s dress code, students are not allowed to have “extreme hairstyles,” which includes Mohawks, spikes and carvings. Since he had an “M” shape shaved into his hair, it was technically a violation.

Angela Washington, who appears to be the boy's mom, took to Facebook to complain that “the Assistant Principal at Berry Miller Jr High in Pearland ISD told him he was out of dress code with his designs and decided to color my baby design [sic] with a permanent marker! His only options was [sic] to go to ISS (in-school suspension) or get his head colored. They did not call to inform me at all.”

She also included several images of the boy’s head, showing that the ink was still visible several days after the incident.

The school released a statement on its Facebook page, saying officials were “extremely disappointed” over the situation. The statement continues, saying, “A campus administrator mishandled disciplinary action by giving the student options including notifying his mother, disciplinary consequences or filling in the shape of the hair carving with a marker. This latter practice is not condoned by the district and does not align with appropriate measures for dress code violations.”

The administrator involved in the incident has reportedly been placed on administrative leave, and is facing further disciplinary action. Hopefully, their punishment doesn’t involve being forced to draw on themselves with permanent marker.