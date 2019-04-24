Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Permanent marker used to cover student’s ‘extreme’ hairstyle

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An assistant principal at a Texas junior high school took the dress code a little too seriously.

As revealed in a Facebook post, a student named Juelz showed up to Berry Miller Jr. High on April 17 with a haircut that was deemed inappropriate. According to the school’s dress code, students are not allowed to have “extreme hairstyles,” which includes Mohawks, spikes and carvings. Since he had an “M” shape shaved into his hair, it was technically a violation.

Angela Washington, who appears to be the boy's mom, took to Facebook to complain that “the Assistant Principal at Berry Miller Jr High in Pearland ISD told him he was out of dress code with his designs and decided to color my baby design [sic] with a permanent marker! His only options was [sic] to go to ISS (in-school suspension) or get his head colored. They did not call to inform me at all.”

STUDENT SHARES HILARIOUS DRESS FAIL: 'WHEN I FINALLY GOT IT ON IT WAS COMPLETELY SEE-THROUGH'

She also included several images of the boy’s head, showing that the ink was still visible several days after the incident.

The school released a statement on its Facebook page, saying officials were “extremely disappointed” over the situation. The statement continues, saying, “A campus administrator mishandled disciplinary action by giving the student options including notifying his mother, disciplinary consequences or filling in the shape of the hair carving with a marker. This latter practice is not condoned by the district and does not align with appropriate measures for dress code violations.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The administrator involved in the incident has reportedly been placed on administrative leave, and is facing further disciplinary action. Hopefully, their punishment doesn’t involve being forced to draw on themselves with permanent marker.