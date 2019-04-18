Student shares hilarious dress fail: 'When I finally got it on it was completely see-through'

A student was left in hysterics after a $36 dress she bought online turned out to be completely see-through and nothing like the photo on the website.

Jodie Howard, 18, from Dublin, shared a video and photos of the sheer yellow garment on Twitter, revealing her unfortunate predicament.

The health and fitness student told Dublin Live that she regularly shops online – but this is the first time it has gone horribly wrong.

Jodie showed a photo of the model wearing the long-sleeved, neon bandage dress, and then shared a shot of herself with her knickers exposed.

"It came up as an ad on Instagram and I clicked on to the page and went from there," she explained.

“I was excited when it came but was a bit shocked when I [saw] the size of the package. What came out was even worse. I found it quite funny and it was a bit difficult to get on as it was so small.”

In the comical clip, Jodie is seen laughing hysterically as she reveals that the package that arrived was roughly the size of a letter.

"My mam and I had a laugh trying to get it on and found it hilarious when I finally got it on as it was completely see-through," she added.

Despite the lack of material, Jodie revealed she paid about $36 for the revealing dress, including shipping.

Her post has struck a chord with online users, who have shared their views on the hilarious situation, with one likening it to a "pop sock," or a knee-length stocking.

