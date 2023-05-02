Expand / Collapse search
Published

People now 'choosing' to identify as handicapped: 'It's offensive'

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
split of wheelchair and surgery

Wheelchair/surgery split (iStock)

'OFFENSIVE' – A troubling societal issue called transableism, in which a person 'chooses' to identify as handicapped, is attracting attention. Experts sound off. Continue reading…

TERRIFYING TANDEM OF TECH Take a look at 10 ways big government uses AI to create the totalitarian society as described in George Orwell's classic, "1984." Continue reading...

KIRK CAMERON CRIES – Actor-writer Kirk Cameron was brought to "tears of hope" at a public library book event. Find out what happened. Continue reading…

Kirk Cameron looking on and smiling.

Kirk Cameron, author of "As You Grow," an illustrated children's book that shares biblical values, has been holding family-focused events in public libraries across America — and on April 29, he "got emotional" as a crowd began singing songs of worship to God. He's shown in New Jersey. (Brave Books/Kirk Cameron)

FROM LIAM TO OLIVIA – Predicted top 10 baby names in 2023 are revealed. Continue reading…

BREAKING SILENCE – TikTok users are sharing videos claiming Mucinex enhances fertility because it has guaifenesin, but is it true? An expert and the drugmaker weighs in. Continue reading...

'ALL THE GLORY TO GOD' – A Louisiana teen, who may have broken a record $9 million in college scholarship offers, is thanking the Lord for his great success. Continue reading…

grad split - Dennis Barnes

Dennis Barnes of New Orleans applied to over 200 universities before being accepted by 125 different schools. Fox News Digital spoke to him about it. (IHSNO/Image 1 Photography)

AMERICAN ARTISTS QUIZ – How well do you know these great artists and their distinguished works? Try this intriguing lifestyle quiz to find out! Continue reading…

DARK WORLD OF FAKE ADS – Facebook can be a deceptive playground for scammers. Take a look at some recent and dangerous fake online ads to avoid. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

