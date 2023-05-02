People now 'choosing' to identify as handicapped: 'It's offensive'

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'OFFENSIVE' – A troubling societal issue called transableism, in which a person 'chooses' to identify as handicapped, is attracting attention. Experts sound off. Continue reading…

TERRIFYING TANDEM OF TECH – Take a look at 10 ways big government uses AI to create the totalitarian society as described in George Orwell's classic, "1984." Continue reading...

KIRK CAMERON CRIES – Actor-writer Kirk Cameron was brought to "tears of hope" at a public library book event. Find out what happened. Continue reading…

FROM LIAM TO OLIVIA – Predicted top 10 baby names in 2023 are revealed. Continue reading…

BREAKING SILENCE – TikTok users are sharing videos claiming Mucinex enhances fertility because it has guaifenesin, but is it true? An expert and the drugmaker weighs in. Continue reading...

'ALL THE GLORY TO GOD' – A Louisiana teen, who may have broken a record $9 million in college scholarship offers, is thanking the Lord for his great success. Continue reading…

AMERICAN ARTISTS QUIZ – How well do you know these great artists and their distinguished works? Try this intriguing lifestyle quiz to find out! Continue reading…

DARK WORLD OF FAKE ADS – Facebook can be a deceptive playground for scammers. Take a look at some recent and dangerous fake online ads to avoid. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

