American artists quiz! How much do you know about these great artists and their work? Test your knowledge in this fun lifestyle quiz



Cecilia Beaux, best known for her portraits, was the first woman to teach at which of these academies?

Chuck Close is noted for the highly inventive techniques he used to paint which of these?

Thomas Cole, known mostly for his landscape and history paintings, influenced his peers in the art movement known as which of these?

How old was the acclaimed American folk artist, Grandma Moses, when she died?

Which artist began a portrait of George Washington that is now featured on the $1 bill?

What magazine company did Andy Warhol NOT illustrate ads for in his early career?



Which American artist was heavily influenced by Janet Sobel’s drip painting technique?

Following Jasper Johns’ release from the Army, what American symbol became the center of his artistic career?

Which freed slave, known for "The Westwood Children," is recognized as the first professional African American artist in the U.S.?

Georgia O’Keefe received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Gerald Ford in 1977 and the National Medal of Arts by Ronald Reagan in 1985 - true or false?

A great American artist, known for the painting "Nighthawks," once said, "If you could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint" - who said it?

Who was one of the first American women artists to have an exhibition in the Paris Salon?



Which of the following is NOT one of "The Four Freedoms" painted by Norman Rockwell?



Which Grant Wood painting depicts a stern looking man with a pitchfork and a woman in front of a farmhouse?



Which president did Norman Rockwell paint for the National Portrait Gallery?



