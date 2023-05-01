Predicted top 10 baby names of 2023 revealed, from Liam to Olivia: report

A new baby name report has been released with predictions of what the top 10 names in America will be.

Names.org, formerly TheMeaningOfNames.org, which claims to have a 95% accuracy rate for its name predictions, published a "Most Popular Baby Names of 2023" report on Monday, May 1.

The online name information resource analyzed the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) "Top 10 Baby Names of 2021" list, which ranks the country’s most popular baby names based on how many newborns are given one of the 1,000 most commonly occurring names for boys and girls.

The SSA has yet to reveal which names were the most popular in 2022. Nor has the National Center for Health Statistics revealed how many babies were born last year.

Names.org is taking its best guess from the data that’s available and has narrowed down 10 boy and girl names it believes will be most popular in 2023.

Predicted top 10 baby boy names in 2023

1. Liam

Liam is an Irish name that means "strong-willed warrior." Names.org predicts that 20,637 boys will be named Liam in 2023 based on the SSA’s name chart showing the name had been given 5,139 times in 2007 versus 20,272 times in 2021.

2. Noah

Noah is a Hebrew name that means "comfort" or "rest." Names.org predicts that 19,267 boys will be named Noah in 2023. The name Noah is a classic that has ranked high on the SSA’s list. In 2007 there were 16,597 boys named Noah and in 2021 there were 18,739 boys named Noah.

3. Oliver

Oliver is a Latin name that means "olive tree." Names.org predicts that 15,211 boys will be named Oliver in 2023. According to the SSA’s list, the name Oliver was given to 2,910 boys in 2007, and by 2021 it more than quintupled with 14,616 boys named Oliver that year.

4. James

James is a Hebrew name that means "supplanter." Names.org predicts that 12,252 boys will be named James in 2023. James is a classic name that has fluctuated in popularity, but it has still remained high on the SSA’s list. In 2007 there were 15,966 boys named James. The name was given to 12,367 boys in 2021.

5. Elijah

Elijah is a Hebrew name that means "the Lord is my God." Names.org predicts that 12,234 boys will be names Elijah in 2023. The name Elijah has remained steady on the SSA’s name chart with 12,411 boys named Elijah in 2007 and 12,708 boys named Elijah in 2021.

6. Henry

Henry is a German name that means "house ruler." Names.org predicts that 12,214 boys will be named Henry in 2023. The name Henry has spiked significantly on the SSA’s name chart with 5,116 boys named Henry in 2007 versus 11,307 boys named Henry in 2021.

7. William

William is an anglicized German name that means "resolute protector." Names.org predicts that 11,697 boys will be named William in 2023. The classic name has declined significantly on the SSA’s name chart with 18,886 boys named William in 2007 versus 12,088 boys named William in 2021.

8. Lucas

Lucas is a Latin name that means "bringer of light." Names.org predicts that 11,666 boys will be named Lucas in 2023. The name Lucas has had a steady rise on the SSA’s name chart. In 2007 there were 8,755 boys named Lucas and in 2021 there were 11,501 boys named Lucas.

9. Benjamin

Benjamin is a Hebrew name that means "son of the right hand." Names.org predicts that 11,290 boys will be named Benjamin in 2023. The name has had a modest decline on the SSA’s name chart, but it still remains high on the list with 13,278 boys named Benjamin in 2007 versus 11,791 boys named Benjamin in 2021.

10. Theodore

Theodore is a Greek name that means "a gift from God." Names.org predicts that 10,567 boys will be named Theodore in 2023. The name has risen nearly 10-fold on the SSA’s name chart with only 1,137 boys named Theodore in 2007 versus 10,567 boys named Theodore in 2021.

Predicted top 10 baby girl names in 2023

1. Olivia

Olivia is a Latin name that means "olive tree" or "peace." Names.org predicts that 18,155 girls will be named Olivia in 2023 based on the SSA’s name chart showing the name had been given 16,585 times in 2007 versus 17,728 times in 2021.

2. Emma

Emma is a German name that means "entire" or "universal." Names.org predicts that 14,726 girls will be named Emma in 2023. The name Emma has fluctuated in popularity, but it has still remained high on the SSA’s name chart. In 2007 there were 18,377 girls named Emma and in 2021 there were 15,433 girls named Emma.

3. Amelia

Amelia is a Latin name that means "industrious" or "striving." Names.org predicts that 13,760 girls will be named Amelia in 2023. The name Amelia has more than tripled on the SSA’s name chart with 4,194 girls named Amelia in 2007 versus 12,952 girls named Amelia in 2021.

4. Charlotte

Charlotte is a French name that means "free man." Names.org predicts that 13,599 girls will be named Charlotte in 2023. The name Charlotte has nearly quadrupled on the SSA’s name chart with 3,329 girls named Charlotte in 2007 versus 13,285 girls named Charlotte in 2021.

5. Ava

Ava is a Latin name that means "bird." Names.org predicts that 12,190 girls will be named Ava in 2023. Ava is a name that has steadily declined in recent years, but it still remains high on the SSA’s list. In 2007 there were 18,053 girls named Ava in 2007 versus 12,759 girls named Ava in 2021.

6. Sophia

Sophia is a Greek name that means "wisdom." Names.org predicts that 11,823 girls will be named Sophia in 2023. The name’s popularity spiked in the early 2010s and has steadily declined on the SSA’s name chart with 17,026 girls named Sophia in 2007 versus 12,496 girls named Sophia in 2021.

7. Mia

Mia is a Latin name that means "mine." Names.org predicts that 11,232 girls will be named Mia in 2023. The name Mia has fluctuated on the SSA’s name chart with 10,921 girls named Mia in 2007 to 11,096 girls named Mia in 2021. The name peaked in 2015 with 14,915 girls named Mia that year.

8. Isabella

Isabella is an Italian name that means "devoted to God." Names.org predicts that 9,763 girls will be named Isabella in 2023. The name Isabella has drastically declined on the SSA’s name chart, but it still ranks in the top 10. In 2007 there were 19,140 girls named Isabella and in 2021 there were 9,763 girls named Isabella.

9. Evelyn

Evelyn is a British name that means either "desired," "wished for" or "island." Names.org predicts that 9,325 girls will be named Evelyn in 2023. The name has modestly increased on the SSA’s name chart with 5,053 girls named Evelyn in 2007 versus 9,434 girls named Evelyn in 2021.

10. Luna

Luna is a Latin name that means "moon." Names.org predicts that 8,578 girls will be named Luna in 2023. The name has increased more than 10-fold on the SSA’s name chart with 713 girls named Luna in 2007 to 8,173 girls named Luna in 2021.

Names.org acknowledges that its self-reported 95% prediction accuracy rate is based on the top 10 name predictions the organization has made from 2018 to 2021.

To view the full report, visitors can find it at names.org/lists/most-popular/this-year.