Pennsylvania baby boy dies in hot car incident: What parents need to know now

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the death of an infant child who was found unresponsive in a hot car on Thursday, June 16, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

In the early evening hours, officers were called to the scene in Upper St. Clair, Penn., where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 3-month-old baby boy, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

The Upper St. Clair Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the incident occurred.

The department requested assistance from Allegheny County Police and their homicide investigators.

Allegheny County Police, who are leading the investigation, told Fox News Digital their homicide unit is not releasing further information on the case at this time. There is no word if any arrests have been made.

The temperatures in Upper St. Clair reached a high of roughly 87 degrees by Thursday evening, Google search results revealed.

"Unfortunately, this is yet another example of why it is extremely important to have effective occupant detection technology as standard equipment in all vehicles as quickly as possible," Janette Fennell, founder and president of Kids and Car Safety, said in a statement shared on Friday with Fox News Digital.

"Every day that we delay in advancing these cost-effective detection technologies means children are needlessly at risk of dying," she added.

This is the 5th child to die in a hot car in America this year, according to data tracked by Kids and Car Safety.

"An occupant detection and alert system could have gotten assistance to this sweet angel before it was too late."

The organization reports an average of 38 hot car deaths per year (one every 9 days).

Child hot car deaths vary by circumstance. From 1990 to 2021, 56% of children who died in a hot car-related incident were unknowingly left in a vehicle.

Children sometimes gain access to vehicles on their own (26%) — and become trapped. In very few cases the circumstances are unknown (3%), while in 15% of cases children were knowingly left in the vehicle, according to data reported by Kids and Cars Safety in February 2022.

PRESS RELEASE: Members of Congress, @KidsAndCars, @SafeRoadsNow, a memory science expert & families affected by hot car deaths urge @USDOT/@SecretaryPete to quickly advance the child protection "hot cars" provision in the Infra. Investment and Jobs Act. https://t.co/gtPaEk2kcU — Advocates (@SafeRoadsNow) April 28, 2022

In November 2021, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; President Biden signed it into law. It includes a provision that addresses hot car tragedies by requiring an audio and visual reminder alert to check the back seat in new passenger vehicles.

It does not specify the requirement for the system to detect that a child is alone in a car, according to a release from Kids and Cars that was shared with Fox News Digital.

On April 28, 2022, Kids and Car Safety, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, families affected by hot car deaths and members of Congress met to stress the importance of effective hot car technology.

The groups urged U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to advance the child protection "hot cars" provision in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA, Pub. Law 117-58), according to an announcement made by Kids and Car Safety on April 28 — the same day the groups came together.

How parents and caregivers can protect children

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises locking car doors and trunks year-round, so that children can’t get inside.

"If you see a child alone in a locked car, get them out immediately and call 911," the agency states on its website.

"A child in distress due to heat should be removed from the vehicle as quickly as possible and rapidly cooled."

Here are more tips for parents on how to "create simple habits" to ensure children remain safe, courtesy of Kids and Car Safety.

Make sure your child is never left alone in a car

Place the child’s diaper bag or other item on the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you.

Make it a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind. To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without in the back seat (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.).

Ask your childcare provider to call you right away if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.

Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child from the car.

Make sure children cannot get into a parked car

Keep vehicles locked at all times, especially in a garage or driveway. Ask your neighbors and visitors to do the same.

Never leave car keys within reach of children.

Use childproofing knob covers and door alarms to prevent children from exiting your home unnoticed.

Teach children to honk the horn or turn on hazard lights if they become stuck inside a car.

If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area carefully, even if they’re locked.

For more resources including information on occupant detection technology, and tips on what to do if a child becomes trapped or what to do if you see a child alone in a car, visit kidsandcars.org.