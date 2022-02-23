Hyundai crushed the 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you're looking for a safe car, you'll have a good chance of finding one at one of Hyundai Motor Group's dealerships.

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis combined to put 21 vehicles on the 2022 IIHS Top Safety pick list, comprising better than 20 percent of the 101 cars, trucks and SUVs that made it.

Eleven of them received the highest Top Safety Pick+ designation, which requires top marks in all crash tests, advanced or superior collision avoidance systems and headlights that achieve a good or acceptable rating. The standard Top Safety Pick rating only requires the good or acceptable headlights to be optional on at least one trim level.

Volkswagen/Audi followed with 13 awards and Volvo with 10.

Of note, the number of minivans on the list doubled from two to all four that are currently available to retail buyers, while the Ford F-150 and Hyundai Santa Cruz joined the Ram 1500 on the Top Safety Pick pickup list.

Overall the number of vehicles on the list was up from 90 in 2021.

"We're excited to see more vehicles on this list in 2022," IIHS President David Harkey said in a news release. "Our awards make it easy for car buyers to find vehicles that will protect them in a crash and increase the odds they'll never be in one. By shooting for Top Safety Pick+, automakers are showing that they're committed to the same goal."

IIHS will be moving the bar higher next year when it implements a tougher side impact test and a new nighttime pedestrian detection system evaluation.

Standard good or acceptable headlights will also be required for both awards.

See below for the full lists:

Top Safety Pick+

Small cars

Honda Civic hatchback

Honda Civic sedan

Honda Insight

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda 3 sedan

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Midsize cars

Honda Accord

Kia K5

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Midsize luxury cars

Acura TLX

Lexus ES 350

Lexus IS

Tesla Model 3

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Large cars

Kia Stinger

Large luxury cars

Audi A6

Audi A6 allroad

Audi A7

Genesis G70 built after June 2021

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz E-Class with optional front crash prevention

Small SUVs

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Ford Bronco Sport

Hyundai Tucson

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-30

Mitsubishi Outlander built after June 2021

Nissan Rogue

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Midsize SUVs

Ford Explorer

Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Santa Fe built after July 2021

Mazda CX-9

Nissan Murano

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Volkswagen ID.4

Midsize luxury SUVs

Acura MDX

Acura RDX

Audi Q5

Audi Q5 Sportback

Cadillac XT6

Genesis GV70

Genesis GV80

Hyundai Nexo

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with optional front crash prevention

Tesla Model Y

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Large SUVs

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron Sportback

Minivans

Chrysler Pacifica

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

Top Safety Pick

Small cars

Hyundai Elantra

Kia Soul with optional front crash prevention

Nissan Sentra

Subaru Crosstrek with optional front crash prevention

Subaru Impreza hatchback with optional front crash prevention

Midsize car

Hyundai Sonata

Midsize luxury cars

Audi A4

Audi A5 Sportback

BMW 2 series Gran Coupe

BMW 3 series

Large cars

Toyota Avalon

Small SUVs

Buick Encore GX

Ford Escape

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Venue

Kia Seltos

Kia Sportage with optional front crash prevention

Lexus UX

Lincoln Corsair

Toyota C-HR

Toyota Venza

Midsize SUVs

Ford Edge

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Kia Sorento

Kia Telluride

Midsize luxury SUVs

BMW X5

Lexus RX

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Nautilus

Mercedes-Benz GLC with optional front crash prevention

Large SUVs

Audi Q8

Minivans

Kia Carnival built after March 2021

Small pickups

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Large pickups

Ford F-150 crew cab

Ford F-150 extended cab

Ram 1500 crew cab with optional front crash prevent