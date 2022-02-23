Hyundai crushed the 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards
101 cars, trucks and SUVs earned top marks
If you're looking for a safe car, you'll have a good chance of finding one at one of Hyundai Motor Group's dealerships.
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis combined to put 21 vehicles on the 2022 IIHS Top Safety pick list, comprising better than 20 percent of the 101 cars, trucks and SUVs that made it.
Eleven of them received the highest Top Safety Pick+ designation, which requires top marks in all crash tests, advanced or superior collision avoidance systems and headlights that achieve a good or acceptable rating. The standard Top Safety Pick rating only requires the good or acceptable headlights to be optional on at least one trim level.
Volkswagen/Audi followed with 13 awards and Volvo with 10.
Of note, the number of minivans on the list doubled from two to all four that are currently available to retail buyers, while the Ford F-150 and Hyundai Santa Cruz joined the Ram 1500 on the Top Safety Pick pickup list.
Overall the number of vehicles on the list was up from 90 in 2021.
"We're excited to see more vehicles on this list in 2022," IIHS President David Harkey said in a news release. "Our awards make it easy for car buyers to find vehicles that will protect them in a crash and increase the odds they'll never be in one. By shooting for Top Safety Pick+, automakers are showing that they're committed to the same goal."
IIHS will be moving the bar higher next year when it implements a tougher side impact test and a new nighttime pedestrian detection system evaluation.
Standard good or acceptable headlights will also be required for both awards.
See below for the full lists:
Top Safety Pick+
Small cars
Honda Civic hatchback
Honda Civic sedan
Honda Insight
Mazda 3 hatchback
Mazda 3 sedan
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Midsize cars
Honda Accord
Kia K5
Nissan Altima
Nissan Maxima
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Outback
Toyota Camry
Midsize luxury cars
Acura TLX
Lexus ES 350
Lexus IS
Tesla Model 3
Volvo S60
Volvo S60 Recharge
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Large cars
Kia Stinger
Large luxury cars
Audi A6
Audi A6 allroad
Audi A7
Genesis G70 built after June 2021
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Mercedes-Benz E-Class with optional front crash prevention
Small SUVs
Chevrolet Trailblazer
Ford Bronco Sport
Hyundai Tucson
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-30
Mitsubishi Outlander built after June 2021
Nissan Rogue
Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Midsize SUVs
Ford Explorer
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai Santa Fe built after July 2021
Mazda CX-9
Nissan Murano
Subaru Ascent
Toyota Highlander
Volkswagen ID.4
Midsize luxury SUVs
Acura MDX
Acura RDX
Audi Q5
Audi Q5 Sportback
Cadillac XT6
Genesis GV70
Genesis GV80
Hyundai Nexo
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with optional front crash prevention
Tesla Model Y
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60 Recharge
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90 Recharge
Large SUVs
Audi e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback
Minivans
Chrysler Pacifica
Honda Odyssey
Toyota Sienna
Top Safety Pick
Small cars
Hyundai Elantra
Kia Soul with optional front crash prevention
Nissan Sentra
Subaru Crosstrek with optional front crash prevention
Subaru Impreza hatchback with optional front crash prevention
Midsize car
Hyundai Sonata
Midsize luxury cars
Audi A4
Audi A5 Sportback
BMW 2 series Gran Coupe
BMW 3 series
Large cars
Toyota Avalon
Small SUVs
Buick Encore GX
Ford Escape
Honda CR-V
Hyundai Venue
Kia Seltos
Kia Sportage with optional front crash prevention
Lexus UX
Lincoln Corsair
Toyota C-HR
Toyota Venza
Midsize SUVs
Ford Edge
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Kia Sorento
Kia Telluride
Midsize luxury SUVs
BMW X5
Lexus RX
Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln Nautilus
Mercedes-Benz GLC with optional front crash prevention
Large SUVs
Audi Q8
Minivans
Kia Carnival built after March 2021
Small pickups
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Large pickups
Ford F-150 crew cab
Ford F-150 extended cab
Ram 1500 crew cab with optional front crash prevent