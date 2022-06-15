10 of the coolest ways to beat the heat this summer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Summer is upon us and with that comes warm — and sometimes very, very warm — temperatures.

Officially, the first day of summer is June 21.

Yet for parts of the country, the heat of the season has arrived in full force already.

In these sweltering times, many people are seeking ways to stay cool during the fun and joy-filled season.

Here are 10 smart tips from experts to beat the heat this summer and stay healthy all season long and well beyond.

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking fluids is one of the best ways to keep your body hydrated throughout this summer season.

Brian Boxer Wachler, M.D., of Beverly Hills, California, has been practicing medicine for 24 years. He says drinking water is the key to staying hydrated in the summer heat.

"A good rule of thumb is eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day," he said.

"Dehydration can affect the body, including the brain, [and keep it] from properly functioning."

2. Wear breathable clothing

Nothing is worse than stepping outside and immediately breaking a sweat.

Wear breathable clothing to help with airflow and to give your body a break from feeling restricted.

"Athlesiure" is in — so why not take advantage of the opportunity to dress down?

3. Avoid the outdoors during peak heat hours

The temperature tends to be warmest in the mid-afternoon hours.

It's why experts advise we stay indoors during this time to avoid overexposure.

Dr. Sasha Haddad, a family medicine doctor in Los Angeles, California, told Fox News Digital, "As you get closer to the equator, the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays become harmful, especially during the summer and between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. — and cloudy days are no exception."

4. Exercise indoors

Many people love to break an intentional sweat outdoors, whether it's going for a run or for a bike ride.

But experts advise that in the hottest summer season, we should try to get our exercise indoors if at all possible.

If impossible, then avoid workouts during the middle of the day.

Stick to early morning runs or evening bike rides through your community instead.

5. Monitor your health

Dr. Haddad recommends monitoring how you’re feeling when you're in the heat.

If you begin to feel dizzy or lightheaded, "you should preferably have someone stay with you, and if possible move to a cooler area," she said.

Limit your exposure to the sun when the heat index is high.

She also recommended removing any additional outer clothing; applying "cold, wet clothes to areas such as the groin, neck and armpits"; drinking water; and even seeking medical attention if necessary.

6. Avoid overexposure to the sun

Long, extended periods in the sun, no matter what time of day, can lead to dehydration and exhaustion.

"If the outside temperature is extreme, then only spend the minimal amount of time outdoors necessary," Dr. Boxer Wachler said.

"If the outside temperature is extreme, then only spend the minimal amount of time outdoors necessary," Dr. Boxer Wachler said.

7. Close your curtains and shades

The sunlight streaming into your home might make for a pretty aesthetic, but it can also lead to excess heat in your indoor space.

Close your blinds and shades during the day to help save electricity — and your air conditioning unit.

8. Take cold showers

After some time in the sun, try taking a cold shower. This will help your body cool off quickly.

Dr. Boxer Wachler said cold showers have many benefits such as reducing body temperature, boosting the immune system and improving overall mood.

However, people with heart conditions should be more cautious of cold showers. Dr. Haddad said the sudden change of temperature could do more harm than good.

9. Find fun indoor activities

In the summer heat, bring on the cool indoor activities!

Go see the latest blockbuster movie in an air-conditioned theater. Go bowling. Visit a museum. Have a fun game night (or afternoon) with friends. There are plenty of options.

10. Wear sunscreen

Wearing sunscreen when outdoors is one of the key pieces of advice from doctors and other health professionals.

Dr. Boxer Wachler said sunscreen is crucial for avoiding skin cancer development.

"The UV rays, even on cloudy days, can cause skin cancer anywhere on the body, including between the toes, on the scalp and on the whites of the eyes," he said.

Dr. Haddad recommends using SPF 30 and reapplying every couple of hours.

"Stay well hydrated, wear protective clothing and accessories — and of course sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen!" she said.