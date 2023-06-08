Party of one: Why brides are going on solo bachelorette trips ahead of their wedding day

One of the most common ways for brides to celebrate their upcoming weddings is to have a bachelorette party.

For some, this can be a simple night out (or in) with friends.

For others, it can mean a full-blown four-night trip to a special destination.

But some brides are turning to a completely new trend: a solo bachelorette trip, in which the bride-to-be takes a vacation to relax, explore and prepare for her big day — alone.

A 30-year-old from Mangalore, India, told Fox News Digital that she took a solo bachelorette trip recently to the Himalayas.

Srushti Rao, a client service manager, chose to go hiking in Uttarakhand and Kedarkanta — both well-known Himalayan trails.

"I chose to go on a solo bachelorette backpacking trip because I am an adventure junkie and each time I travel solo, I discover myself deeper and deeper," she said.

Rao wanted to go to the mountains and spend time alone before taking on the new responsibilities that go along with marriage.

"Before committing all my time and life to that one person, I wanted to spend time with myself and go through the solo journey of exploring myself," she said.

She and her husband, Karthik, have been married for six months now, but she still looks back on her solo trip fondly.

"Learn to ‘be’ and enjoy your own company."

She has no regrets and said she would highly recommend a bride go alone to celebrate her upcoming nuptials if she is considering it.

"Learn to ‘be’ and enjoy your own company," she added.

A 26-year-old from the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas also went on a solo bachelorette trip before her wedding in December 2022.

Monica Daniels, a financial advisory consultant and travel adviser, chose Scottsdale, Arizona, as her solo trip destination before marrying her husband, Darrion.

Daniels wanted to enjoy her maiden name one last time, she also told Fox News Digital.

"I wanted to have time to think about what it means to be a wife — and enjoy being ‘Monica Wright’ one last time," she said.

Some of the positive outcomes of the trip, Daniels said, included her ability to make every decision for herself — and not having to worry about other attendees’ budgets, she added.

"None of my friends had to take their hard-earned vacation time or money," she also said.

Daniels' friends still made sure to check in with her on the trip — and she felt the love even while she was traveling solo, she added.

She, too, would recommend that brides-to-be take a solo bachelorette trip.

"You have to think about other people so much during the wedding planning process, and this is a great time to have fun doing something for yourself," she said.