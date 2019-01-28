Parents' sexy selfie goes viral, divides Twitter over ‘discarded baby’

This might not be one for the family scrapbook.

A couple has sparked a heated Twitter debate on their parenting style after posting two photos — both featuring their child to differing degrees.

The seductive couple, Stefan Pollman and Philia Gold, posted the photos on Pollman’s Instagram account. The pair were reportedly visiting family in Sydney, Australia when they snapped the sultry pics for social media.

In the first photo, Gold is taking a picture of the family of three in the mirror while they sit in what appears to be the kitchen. Gold and the toddler are both sitting on Pollman’s lap while she takes the pic on her phone.

The adorable picture was then followed up by a moodier – and accidentally hilarious – snap featuring Pollman wrapping his arms around Gold while she sits on his lap smiling broadly.

However, looking closer at the black-and-white photo, it appears their child did not go too far. In a funny twist, the toddler is awkwardly laying on the ground alongside the parents’ feet. The baby’s head cannot be seen because of the mirror.

Writer Summer Ray posted the side-by-side pictures with the tweet, “Lord forgive me I cannot stop laughing at the discarded baby in the second photo.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to jump on board equally sympathizing and criticizing the couple for the strange picture of their tot.

At least a few Twitter users felt the photo was not what it appeared to be.

Though Ray found the pictures humorous, she said it was not her intention to shame the couple.

Pollman has since deleted the photos from his Instagram.