Little boy gets head stuck in toilet seat, needs help from fire department to get out

Firefighters in England say they were called to help free a young boy after he got his head stuck in a toilet seat.

The fire crew used a Dremel spinning disc cutter to free the tot, who was given some home-made "protective gear" for the process.

Pictures released by Avon Fire and Rescue in England show the young boy looking worried with his head stuck through the hole of a blue potty training seat which fits on a toilet.

Further snaps show the lad with safety goggles on and a plastic lid protecting his face while a rescuer cuts through the plastic seat.

The pictures were tweeted by Temple Fire Station, Bristol, U.K., with the caption: "The work never stops!

"One of our Watch Managers had to respond to an incident involving his young boy and a toilet seat!

"Thankfully he was released safely, all whilst using appropriate PPE! Good work! Please don't try this at home, call the professionals."