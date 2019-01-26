Toddler rescued by police after getting stuck inside toy

One curious tot from New Jersey landed himself in a playtime pickle when the lower half of his body got stuck in a box-shaped toy, prompting his mother to call the police for help – and of course, snap some photos of the unforgettable situation.

On Jan. 22, Soona Choe of Fort Lee found her twenty-month old son, Luca, trapped inside one of his toys, CBS 2 reports. According to the outlet, the box-shaped plaything is designed to teach kids about shapes – though adventurous Luca chose instead to climb inside the contraption, wedging his legs and knees inside, effectively trapping himself.

“It’s kind of comical if you think about the situation. He got in, got wedged in, and he couldn’t get out,” Choe told the outlet.

Struggling to remove her son from the toy, Choe called the police for assistance – who were admittedly charmed at the scene by the precious youngster and his ploy.

“When I got there his expression was just priceless, he had this face on like ‘Yeah, I did it’. It was pretty cute,” Sergeant Rick Hernandez told CBS.

Though the jaws of life were on the way and the vexing toy did not have screws, Hernandez was able to free Luca by forcefully breaking the toy open – and all was well again.

“I was like thank goodness, I was so happy,” Choe said.

Of course, the mom captured pictures of the scene – featuring Luca both pre- and post-rescue.

The Fort Lee Police Department also shared the images on Facebook, in a post that has since won over 400 likes and much applause.

“Oh boy! This child is gonna love these pics when he’s an adult! Thank you Officer,” one commenter wrote.

“Who needs a jack in the box when you can have a baby in a box! Thank god he’s okay! Job well done FLP” another agreed.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” another chimed in.