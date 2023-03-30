Paralyzed dog in Philadelphia finds forever home after being left on train tracks

A paralyzed dog who was found on train tracks in Philadelphia has recently been adopted.

The dog, Lucky, was abandoned on Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) tracks and stayed there for two days.

Philly Rescue Angels, the non-profit involved in Lucky's recovery, said that SEPTA trains drove over the dog for two days while he ducked.

"Someone has literally dumped this poor dog on the train tracks, he has been laying here for two days," Philly Rescue Angels said. "He has literally been laying his body down and the train has been going over him."

Lucky suffered a spinal cord injury and is no longer able to use his back legs. After undergoing surgery and rehabilitation, Lucky now walks with a wheelchair.

Philly Rescue Angels said they received hundreds of applications to adopt him.

In the end, one of the women involved with his rescue decided to take him home.

"This was a long process, but we know Lucky was ghosted by these people for a reason, because now he is where he belongs," the non-profit said on Instagram.

Philly Rescue Angels says they plan to help pay for Lucky's monthly medical care and prescriptions for the rest of his life.