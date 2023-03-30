Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Paralyzed dog in Philadelphia finds forever home after being left on train tracks

Lucky's spinal cord was injured and now uses a wheelchair

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Dog has adorable reaction to getting in trouble Video

Dog has adorable reaction to getting in trouble

Toby is a 7-year-old mini Yorkshire Terrier from Northern Ireland who had an adorable reaction to getting in trouble by his owner, Stephanie McGinley. Toby was getting a talking to after running out on the open road — giving her a scare.

A paralyzed dog who was found on train tracks in Philadelphia has recently been adopted.

The dog, Lucky, was abandoned on Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) tracks and stayed there for two days.

Philly Rescue Angels, the non-profit involved in Lucky's recovery, said that SEPTA trains drove over the dog for two days while he ducked.

"Someone has literally dumped this poor dog on the train tracks, he has been laying here for two days," Philly Rescue Angels said. "He has literally been laying his body down and the train has been going over him." 

PHILADELPHIA RESIDENTS ADVISED TO DRINK BOTTLED WATER SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING CHEMICAL SPILL, OFFICIALS SAY

Lucky was abandoned on Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) tracks and stayed there for two days.

Lucky was abandoned on Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) tracks and stayed there for two days. (Philly Rescue Angels Inc.)

Lucky suffered a spinal cord injury and is no longer able to use his back legs. After undergoing surgery and rehabilitation, Lucky now walks with a wheelchair.

Philly Rescue Angels said they received hundreds of applications to adopt him.

PENNSYLVANIA CHOCOLATE FACTORY EXPLOSION LEAVES FIVE DEAD, TWO MISSING: REPORT

Lucky has undergone surgery and rehabilitation to heal his spinal cord injury.

Lucky has undergone surgery and rehabilitation to heal his spinal cord injury. (Philly Rescue Angels Inc.)

In the end, one of the women involved with his rescue decided to take him home.

"This was a long process, but we know Lucky was ghosted by these people for a reason, because now he is where he belongs," the non-profit said on Instagram. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hundreds of adoption requests came through for Lucky, but most applicants ghosted him.

Hundreds of adoption requests came through for Lucky, but most applicants ghosted him. (Philly Rescue Angels Inc.)

Philly Rescue Angels says they plan to help pay for Lucky's monthly medical care and prescriptions for the rest of his life.